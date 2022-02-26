Focus for Texas A&M women's basketball team returns to hardwood at Georgia

• NOTES — Georgia, which has lost four of six, will honor its four seniors before the 1 p.m. tip. “They know they haven’t played well,” Blair said. “They need momentum going into the [SEC] tournament.” ... Georgia is projected to be a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament by ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème. Georgia is 22nd in the NCAA women’s NET rankings. A&M is 48th. ... After Sunday’s game, A&M will travel straight to Nashville, Tennessee, for the SEC tournament, which starts Wednesday. A&M is locked into the opening game at 11 a.m. against Vanderbilt. ... A&M is 9-4 all-time against Georgia, having won four of the last five, but the Lady Bulldogs won last year 74-68 in the semifinals of the SEC tournament.