Focus for Texas A&M women's basketball team returns to hardwood at Georgia

Gary Blair and the Texas A&M women’s basketball team are like children right after Christmas. How do they emotionally recover after the year’s greatest day?
Blair’s four-month farewell tour of receiving retirement gifts reached its apex Thursday with the dedication of Gary Blair Court at Reed Arena. Blair became only the third women’s basketball coach so honored, joining Tennessee’s Pat Summitt and North Carolina State’s Kay Yow. It was a special moment for Blair and his players.
“This was about him. It was a special night for him,” graduate guard Kayla Wells said as she fought back tears. “This is his court now. I’m going to be grateful that I got to experience his last year with him and these past five years with him.”
The pomp and circumstance the players have been part of with Blair these last few months will be forever etched in their memory, especially Thursday night. It’s much like in “Casablanca” when Humphrey Bogart turns to Ingrid Bergman and says, “We’ll always have Paris.” They’ll always have Blair’s final season together, a series of magical moments that included Thursday’s once-in-a-lifetime deal.
But now the focus is back on the court where Blair is having his worst season. He’s had only one losing year in 37 as a head coach, and he’s missed the NCAA tournament only eight other times. But there weren’t high expectations for those teams. There were for this year’s A&M squad.
Blair and most others thought he’d put together a team capable of at least reaching the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16. The Aggies returned key pieces from last year’s 25-3 team that was ranked third in the country heading into the regular-season finale, which they won to clinch their first Southeastern Conference title. It’s been a slow freefall since for A&M (14-13, 4-11), which opened the season with eight straight victories to reach No. 17 in the national rankings only to crater. A&M is tied with Vanderbilt for 12th in the SEC standings heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale at 25th-ranked Georgia (19-8, 8-7).
“We got the players here. This isn’t a rebuild,” Blair said. “We wouldn’t have started the year off the way we did if it was a complete rebuild. I just think our players have lost confidence in themselves.”
They need to find it in a hurry. A&M will have to win the SEC tournament to make the NCAA tournament. The odds might be greater than a million-to-one considering a double-digit seed has never won the SEC tournament.
“I’m looking for that magic,” Blair said. “I need a little Olsen [Field] magic. I need a little bit of Reed Rowdies. I need Tom Terrific at Traditions, or I need something to happen for us. All it takes sometimes is that one player to play above herself, and it’s funny how people will follow.’’
Blair is a Hall of Fame coach in part because he has a knack for calling the right play for the right player at the right time. That hasn’t been the case this season. He has a veteran roster that includes a trio of 1,000-point career scorers, yet he’s used 12 different starting lineups. Nothing has really worked.
“I haven’t found that answer,” Blair said. “I hope to find it going forward.”
A&M is 0-6 against ranked teams. The Aggies have played well for stretches in most of those games but haven’t been able to sustain it.
“It’s hard to get that team chemistry going again,” Blair said.
Blair and the players know what they’ve done wrong or what they should be doing, they just haven’t done it.
“We say all the right things,” Blair said.
The Aggies are assured of only two more games. They need one more victory to prevent Blair’s last season from bookending his first season at A&M, which was his only losing one.
Blair, though, is thinking of a much better finish, matching or exceeding 2019’s 10th-seeded Arkansas, which became the first double-digit seed to make the finals, beating 12th-ranked South Carolina and 15th-ranked A&M along the way.
“I will find something to get this team motivated before our game at Georgia,” Blair said.
One thing A&M has going for it is the hoopla surrounding Blair’s retirement is now on the backburner. The Aggies can focus on just playing basketball.
“I am looking forward to going on the road, period,” Blair said. “I’m looking forward to going on the road.”
• NOTES — Georgia, which has lost four of six, will honor its four seniors before the 1 p.m. tip. “They know they haven’t played well,” Blair said. “They need momentum going into the [SEC] tournament.” ... Georgia is projected to be a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament by ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème. Georgia is 22nd in the NCAA women’s NET rankings. A&M is 48th. ... After Sunday’s game, A&M will travel straight to Nashville, Tennessee, for the SEC tournament, which starts Wednesday. A&M is locked into the opening game at 11 a.m. against Vanderbilt. ... A&M is 9-4 all-time against Georgia, having won four of the last five, but the Lady Bulldogs won last year 74-68 in the semifinals of the SEC tournament.
