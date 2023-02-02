GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida junior Shaya Ray Kyle scored 13 points and added a career-high 17 rebounds to lead the Gators to a 61-54 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday night in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action.

A&M (6-14, 1-9) trailed by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter but pulled within 57-54 with 19 seconds left on freshman Sydney Bowles’ 3-pointer. The Gators (14-8, 3-6) salted away the game with four free throws to win for the only the second time in the last seven games.

Florida ruled the paint and had the best of the play on the perimeter to beat A&M for the second time this season.

The 6-foot-6 Kyle hit 6 of 12 field goals in helping the Gators have a 40-18 scoring edge in the paint.

“Giving up 40 points in the paint is just hard to overcome,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said.

A&M forced 18 turnovers but almost committed 21 that helped Florida have a 21-17 edge in points off turnovers.

A&M freshman forward Janiah Barker had 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting. She keyed a 9-2 run in the fourth quarter with six straight points that pulled A&M within 53-49. Sophomore guard Tineya Hylton added 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting, and Bowles had 10 points. A&M graduate center Aaliyah Petty had 11 rebounds and Barker, in her third game back after missing 10 games with a wrist injury, added six.

A&M had five players with at least three turnovers.

“We turned it over too much,” Taylor said. “I think they had 21 points off our turnovers, and then we just didn’t bow our back to protect the paint.”

Taylor also said A&M uncharacteristically didn’t share the ball, which was reflected in the team finishing with just six assists, while Florida had 12.

Kyle got scoring support from guards KK Deans and Nina Richards, who had 13 and 10 points, respectively. Deans also had three steals.

“We saw we could attack the [offensive] boards and defensive boards and also just going out and being productive on both ends of the floor while executing on the offensive end,” Kyle said. “Also, when the ball went in, if there was a double-team we just looked for the open people. We shared the ball today, and it showed in our favor.”

• NOTES — It was A&M’s 10th straight road loss. ... The Aggies will host No. 3 LSU at Reed Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday. It’s A&M’s annual Beat The Hell Outta Breast Cancer game and it will be Senior Day.