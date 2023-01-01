Florida uses late surge to pull out 55-48 victory over A&M

Three offensive rebounds and a 3-point shot were the difference in Florida’s 55-48 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena.

Florida (12-3, 1-1), which trailed for much of the second half, took a 46-44 lead on a driving layup by senior Nina Richards with 4 minutes, 22 seconds left. That answered a pair of free throws by A&M junior Sahara Jones who had tied the game for the 10th and final time, 22 seconds earlier.

Florida padded its lead to 48-44 on sophomore guard Jeriah Warren’s layup off an offensive rebound. The killer for A&M (5-7, 0-2) came on the next possession when the Gators had a pair of offensive rebounds, the last by Warren. The rebounds along with two A&M fouls allowed Florida to keep the ball for more than a minute. Florida sophomore Alberte Rimdal supplied the dagger at the end, a 3-pointer with 1:58 left for a 51-44 lead, matching the Gators’ biggest advantage. Florida, which averages six 3-pointers a game, had been 1 of 12.

A&M fought back to get within 51-48 on baskets by sophomore forward Jada Malone and graduate center Aaliyah Patty, but Florida senior KK Deans sealed the Gators’ victory with a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left.

“We’ve got to make sure when we’re tired, when we’re getting pressured, whatever, that we can execute offensively, that we can defend without fouling, that we can get a defensive rebound,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “We didn’t do that towards the end.”

Florida outscored A&M 22-12 in the final quarter by hitting 8 of 14 field goals, including both of its 3-pointers. The Gators had made only 1 of 10 shots in the third quarter along with five turnovers. That helped A&M roar back from a seven-point deficit to take a 36-33 lead.

A&M, coming off a 76-34 victory at top-ranked South Carolina, couldn’t finish and lost its third straight.

“What does success look like when it doesn’t come in a win?” Taylor said. “We had a lot of successful moments in term of things that we measure.”

Patty, one of the few Aggies with extensive SEC play, had a solid game with 15 points, hitting 6 of 10 field goals. Sophomore guard Eriny Kindred had nine points on 4-of-9 shooting in 27 minutes, both career-high marks. She came in with only 20 points in 105 minutes. Jones had 10 points and six rebounds.

“I’m really pleased with how we played,” Taylor said. “I thought we played a clean game on both sides of the ball. I thought our offensive execution was much better.”

The Gators, who came in averaging 75.6 points per game, had only one fast-break bucket in its lowest-scoring game of the season.

Florida took a 27-22 halftime lead by hitting 8 of 14 field goals in the second quarter a la the fourth quarter. The Gators’ offense managed only six points in the third quarter.

Florida, which came in shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc, missed its first 10 3-pointers.

“Going into the fourth quarter, I just asked our team to take a deep breath, close their eyes and imagine a big trash can and that was going to be the rim,” Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley said. “You’re shooting with a pebble and get that ball to go into the trash can. Sometimes when you take the pressure off of each shot, somebody's got to shoot in order to score, and it paid off for us in the fourth quarter.”

Rimdal gave her team a boost by hitting a 3-pointer in front of the bench with 5:56 left to give Florida a 42-40 lead.

That came after a turnover.

“We played a good three and a half quarters,” A&M junior guard Kay Kay Green said. "In the fourth quarter, towards the five-minute mark, we had a couple of empty possessions, and we couldn’t capitalize on those going down the stretch.”

Richards led Florida with 14 points, hitting 6 of 12. Junior center Ra Shaya Kyle added 12, hitting 5 of 9 and Rimdal had 10 on 4-of-10 shooting.

Florida had a 36-14 edge in paint points. It also had a 9-2 edge second-chance points, all but two of them in the pivotal fourth quarter.

“We needed to get offensive rebounds and defend the 3 better; they made two big threes near the end,” Patty said. “The little things, such as boxing out and closing out are things that we have to be better at in the end of the game because that can win or lose a game for us. Tonight, we didn’t get the good outcome, but we’re going to learn from those mistakes and be better next game.”

NOTES – A&M had eight available players for the second straight game. … Freshman Sydney Bowles played 40 minutes for the first time. … It was Florida’s 800th victory. … A&M will be at LSU on Thursday.