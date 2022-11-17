Duke's defense, size too much for Texas A&M women's basketball team

DURHAM, N.C. — The young Texas A&M women’s basketball team had a tough time with Duke’s defense and size as the Blue Devils grabbed a 71-52 victory Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke (4-0) forced 23 turnovers, converting them into 30 points. The Blue Devils also had a 40-18 edge scoring in the paint.

“They just played so hard,” A&M first-year coach Joni Taylor said. “I thought Duke did a really good job of never letting us feel comfortable in our offense and got us into a lot of low-clock situations where we had to force up some shots, and we never settled down offensively once we got it into half court.”

The Aggies were effective when they didn’t turn the ball over, shooting 42.9% from the field (18 of 42), including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers as freshman guard Sydney Bowles was 3 of 3, sophomore guard Tineya Hylton 2 of 2 and freshman forward Janiah Barker 2 of 3.

The Aggies had only eight assists, sharing the ball at times but not consistently, Taylor said.

“And that’s what happens when you have a young team,” Taylor said. “I’ve said it all year long. We’re the second-youngest team in the [Southeastern Conference] even though we have seniors and juniors. This is their first time really playing, and so we’ve got a lot to get figured out.”

Bowles had 15 points, Barker 13 and graduate forward Aaliyah Patty 10 along with 10 rebounds.

Duke had four score in double figures led by senior guard Elizabeth Balougun, who came off the bench for 15 points, hitting 6 of 7 field goals. Texas transfer senior guard Celeste Taylor added 14 points, though she hit only 5 of 16 field goals. Taylor also had 10 rebounds. Kennedy Brown had 11 points, and Reigan Richardson, a sophomore guard who played at Georgia for Taylor, added 10.

Duke used a 12-2 run for an 18-10 lead, forcing A&M to take a timeout. A&M went three minutes in the second quarter without a field goal as Duke built a 30-17 lead.

A&M pulled within 30-22 on a 3-pointer by sophomore Eriny Kindred and two Janiah Barker free throws, but Duke closed the first half with a 10-2 run for a 40-24 lead.

A&M hit 4 of 7 shots in the third quarter but had six turnovers as Duke built its lead to 63-38.

Duke was a good measuring stick for the Aggies. The Blue Devils were picked seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference by the league’s 15 coaches and members of the media.

The Aggies will host Texas Southern at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.