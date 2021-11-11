Defense helps carry Texas A&M women's basketball team past Southern 92-32

The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team turned up the defensive pressure for a stifling 92-32 victory over the Southern Lady Jaguars on Wednesday night at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (2-0) bolted to an 18-1 lead, forcing seven turnovers and causing Southern to miss its first seven shots. Things didn’t change as A&M rolled to a 43-9 halftime lead. Southern had 16 turnovers that A&M converted into 18 points, and the Lady Jaguars made only 2 of 15 shots in the first half.

“It started with our defensive intensity,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “We got into the passing lanes and were able to force 23 turnovers.”

Southern wasn’t able to run offensive sets with any consistency until the Aggies quit pressuring.

“The half-court trap is something we added, which we really didn’t have last year,” Blair said. “I’m able to bring so many guards off the bench. That settles them down on offense if they can play defense first.”

The Aggies picked up right where they left off after hitting a program-tying 12 3-pointers in their 87-54 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to open the season Wednesday. The Aggies hit 8 of 14 treys through three quarters led by Destiny Pitts, who made 4 of 6.