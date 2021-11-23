Competition to rise for No. 23 Texas A&M women's basketball team in Virgin Islands

The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will learn plenty about itself at the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, this week.

The Aggies (4-0) will play Pittsburgh (4-0) on Thursday, South Dakota (2-2) on Friday and Northwestern (3-1) on Saturday with all games starting at 7 p.m. Pitt is coming off a 5-14 season and hasn’t had a winning season since 2014-15 when it went 20-12 and made the NCAA tournament. South Dakota and Northwestern, however, will be more formidable foes. South Dakota was an 11th seed in last year’s NCAA tournament and Northwestern was a seventh seed.

The neutral-site games will be A&M’s first away from Reed Arena this season. A year ago, the Aggies didn’t attend an early season nonconference tournament because of COVID-19. A&M head coach Gary Blair, who has taken the Aggies to just about every major tournament in his 19 seasons, is glad to be back traveling.

“I want to have fun, but I want fundamentals,” Blair said. “You win when you have fun and you’re able to execute the fundamentals of the game. If we’re going over there just to have a great time, we’ll get beat by three teams trying to get into the Top 25, particularly South Dakota and Northwestern.”