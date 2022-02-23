Coaching peers respect Texas A&M's fun-loving Gary Blair

The only thing Gary Blair loves more than coaching is life itself. That’s one of many things peers of the Texas A&M women’s basketball coach admire about him.
“We all feel the pressure during the season, and if we’re not careful, we can let it be a grind,” North Carolina State coach Wes Moore said. “He just finds a way to have fun. I’ll call him up and talk to him, and he’ll say, ‘I just got back from Mr. Hamburger.’”
By all accounts, Blair is as down to earth as they come and always available to chat.
“Someone with his resume, sometimes they get too busy to help others, and they’re under such demand that sometimes they can almost become unapproachable,” Moore said. “He’s just the opposite. He’s always there helping people. I love going to him for advice or bouncing stuff off him. He really cares about the game. He wants to see women’s basketball succeed and does whatever he can to help that and make that happen.”
Blair has spent many days in the offseason on the golf course with his peers where he’s just as competitive and entertaining. He’s made three hole-in-ones and loves to win, but others say his camaraderie is what makes the round special.
“He’s got his go-to thing on the golf course that he only does once during a round where he turns his hat sideways when he has to make a big putt with the money on the line,” Moore said. “He’s just always having fun. You enjoy being around him”
Blair has a different kind of fun on the court when coaching against his peers.
“It was always a challenge,” retired Georgia coach Andy Landers said of facing Blair’s teams. “You always knew that before you got to the game that there would have been a lot of thought gone into how Texas A&M or Arkansas was going to defend or attack you. And you always knew there would be tweaks and adjustments based on what we did offensively or defensively. It was one of those games where as a coach you did a lot more guessing of what might occur once that ball got tipped up, because you know Arkansas or Texas A&M was going to be prepared for it.”
Landers, who was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007, had a 12-1 record against Blair when he coached Arkansas. But after coming to A&M, Blair won four of five meetings, including a 79-38 thumping in the 2011 NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16. Landers, who owns a ranch, named one of his cows after Blair for each victory, the last coming in 2015 in their final meeting. Cattle can live for 15-20 years, but no Blair-named cows remain on Landers’ ranch.
“Those cows weren’t that good, so I butchered them,” Landers said.
Blair’s also enjoyed matching wits with Northwestern’s Joe McKeown, who won their first four battles while at George Washington, the first two while Blair was at Arkansas. Blair won the last two meetings, including a 77-68 victory earlier this season.
“He got us this year down in the Virgin Islands, which kind of caught us offguard,” said McKeown, adding that they had fun trash-talking each other the whole time.
DePaul’s Doug Bruno, who will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame this year, and Arkansas-Little Rock’s Joe Foley also consider Blair a good friend. They both lost to Blair this season but couldn’t be too bitter considering the way Blair handles similar losses. Moore says as competitive as Blair is, he always seems pleased for his coaching peers when they earn a victory over him.
“He may lose the game, but he’s happy you won the game,” Moore said. “He’s just that kind of person. You can see why he’s been so successful for so long, because you can’t help but love the guy.”
Moore led the Wolfpack to the Sweet 16 last year for the third time since arriving at North Carolina State from Tennessee-Chattanooga, where he spent 15 seasons. N.C. State has been ranked in the top 10 all season. He never coached against Blair, but his Mocs came to Reed Arena for the first round of the 2013 NCAA tournament.
“I’ve just learned so much from him about coaching,” Moore said. “He has fun. That’s what I think about with Coach Blair. We’ve played in some golf tournaments together, Kay Yow Foundation and all. He just enjoys life, and basketballwise, what a resume. I mean, my goodness. He’s just a legend. He’s got a heck of a legacy. He’s always willing to help people, help young coaches, and I think he makes everybody else feel better about themselves.”
And with the fun-loving Blair come the stories.
“I was down there a couple of years ago, playing in his [golf] tournament, eating dinner,” Moore said. “And he’s telling me about a person, and I said, ‘Wait a minute. Is that person old?’ He said, ‘No, they’re not old. They’re younger than me.’ I just laughed. Here he is ... what is he, 75 now? ‘No, they’re not old. They’re younger than me.’”
McKeown says he always will remember the role he played in A&M’s victory over Notre Dame for the 2011 national championship. McKeown went up to Blair’s hotel room to help him break down tape of Notre Dame’s semifinal victory over Connecticut. Blair fell asleep on the couch as McKeown was analyzing the way Notre Dame reversed the ball.
“I woke him up, ‘Hey, you want to see this?’” McKeown said. “He said, ‘Nah, we’re going to win,’ and went back to sleep. I figured if he’s going to do that, then I’m going to order room service.”
Then there’s the many untold version of Blair’s escapades.
“Did he ever tell you the story from a couple of summer ago when he took Coach K’s keys?” Landers said. “That’s the best one.”
Blair and McKeown were at a coaches’ golfing tournament in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and sat down at the table with Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski and another coach. They all had rental cars, and by accident, Blair left with the legendary Coach K’s keys.