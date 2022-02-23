Coaching peers respect Texas A&M's fun-loving Gary Blair

The only thing Gary Blair loves more than coaching is life itself. That’s one of many things peers of the Texas A&M women’s basketball coach admire about him.

“We all feel the pressure during the season, and if we’re not careful, we can let it be a grind,” North Carolina State coach Wes Moore said. “He just finds a way to have fun. I’ll call him up and talk to him, and he’ll say, ‘I just got back from Mr. Hamburger.’”

By all accounts, Blair is as down to earth as they come and always available to chat.

“Someone with his resume, sometimes they get too busy to help others, and they’re under such demand that sometimes they can almost become unapproachable,” Moore said. “He’s just the opposite. He’s always there helping people. I love going to him for advice or bouncing stuff off him. He really cares about the game. He wants to see women’s basketball succeed and does whatever he can to help that and make that happen.”

Blair has spent many days in the offseason on the golf course with his peers where he’s just as competitive and entertaining. He’s made three hole-in-ones and loves to win, but others say his camaraderie is what makes the round special.