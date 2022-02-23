Cessna: Texas A&M's Blair era has been a great ride, even if ending has been a little bumpy

Gary Blair’s final season as a head coach has been among the most trying in his illustrious career. Blair has lost his most conference games in 17 seasons. Texas A&M, the program he forged into a national brand, is in danger of missing the NCAA tournament, ending its streak of 15 straight appearances. There’s been doom and gloom, yet Blair not only believes the Aggies will be in the 68-team field, he envisions an improbable run to the Final Four, which would be a fitting ending to a storybook career.
Blair is a dreamer, always has been, always will be. Yet Blair has done more than just dream. He’s made dreams come true for thousands. He allowed people at Dallas South Oak Cliff, Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas and A&M enjoy success that most at those schools thought wasn’t possible.
Throughout his career, he’s turned two- and three-star recruits into all-conference players, elevating players to a championship level. He’s made four and five-star recruits better on and off the court, making them understand nothing is bigger than the team. Everything he’s done has been for the betterment of the program with him in control.
Blair has always been in total charge of everything he’s involved with, which probably goes back to his time in the Marines. He has no problem calling the shots, because he’s most qualified. With a positive attitude and huge amounts of charisma and energy, Blair gets drill sergeant results using his folksy, grandfather approach. He also leads by example. He pours everything he has into the cause, whether it’s basketball or his charity work with the Special Olympics. He expects anyone involved with him to match his work ethic. He says age is just a number. He’s 75, which means he goes at life 75 mph.
Blair has done that for five decades, starting as a P.E. teacher and volunteer golf coach at SOC. He’s ending his career on a much larger stage, sitting on a mountain of accomplishments. It’s somewhat fitting he’s the 12th winningest coach in NCAA Division I history, having been nominated recently for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He saved his best for last, winning a national championship for A&M’s 12th Man, turning around the Big 12 Conference’s worst program.
Like many things Blair has accomplished, we’ve pretty much taken for granted he won a national title at A&M. I chuckled when he said after getting hired that this was his dream job and the goal was to win a national championship. I thought being in the Piney Woods for eight years and living in Hog Utopia for another decade had fried his brain. All the Aggies cared about was football and baseball. And truth be told, that’s still the case. Even softball was much more important at A&M than women’s basketball when the school hired Blair in 2003. Domino’s delivery guys got more love than the previous A&M women’s basketball coaches. Heck, Kim Mulkey turned down the job and so did longtime North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell and Mickie DeMoss, who was Pat Summitt’s longtime assistant. All of them are in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and were smart enough to know this wasn’t a destination place. It was a train wreck waiting to derail their career. A&M was a place to fall off the map before getting fired or giving up and going back to being an assistant or finding another occupation.
Blair told A&M yes, and the rest is history.
Many feel bad Blair’s final season has gone poorly, but there’s a huge upside. He’s been doing what he does best. He’s probably coaching harder now than he did last season, which was arguably his best effort when the Aggies climbed to second in the nation. He’s burning the midnight oil, doing everything possible to turn things around. He’s made adjustments, calling on five decades of experience. Blair wants to win his next game just as badly as he did his first. But it just might not happen.
Blair’s childhood hero, Willie Mays, batted only .211 in his last season. Mays was a shadow of himself, but every baseball fan seeing him for the first time in 1973 thanked their lucky stars they got to see the great “Say Hey Kid.”
Well, Blair will coach his last game at Reed Arena on Thursday night against top-ranked South Carolina. He deserves a full house, which isn’t going to happen. Even he knows that, but if just one fan attends who has never been to a women’s college basketball game, it will be a great day for Gary Blair. He’ll have something to smile about. And don’t leave early. After the game, Blair will set the NCAA record for the time it takes to shake hands and share a laugh with the opposing coaches and players as well as the fans. It’ll be a fitting end to a class act that lasted 50 years.
