Cessna: Texas A&M's Blair era has been a great ride, even if ending has been a little bumpy

Like many things Blair has accomplished, we’ve pretty much taken for granted he won a national title at A&M. I chuckled when he said after getting hired that this was his dream job and the goal was to win a national championship. I thought being in the Piney Woods for eight years and living in Hog Utopia for another decade had fried his brain. All the Aggies cared about was football and baseball. And truth be told, that’s still the case. Even softball was much more important at A&M than women’s basketball when the school hired Blair in 2003. Domino’s delivery guys got more love than the previous A&M women’s basketball coaches. Heck, Kim Mulkey turned down the job and so did longtime North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell and Mickie DeMoss, who was Pat Summitt’s longtime assistant. All of them are in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and were smart enough to know this wasn’t a destination place. It was a train wreck waiting to derail their career. A&M was a place to fall off the map before getting fired or giving up and going back to being an assistant or finding another occupation.