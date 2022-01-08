Cessna: Texas A&M women's basketball team needs a bounce-back effort

A&M made only 6 of 20 field goals (30%) in the last quarter against LSU and was 9 of 52 (17.3%) in the last three quarters against Tennessee.

“The energy and effort just wasn’t there [against Tennessee], and that’s just unacceptable for us playing in the SEC,” A&M graduate guard Destiny Pitts said.

Pitts helps make A&M one of the nation’s best 3-point shooting teams, a skill that gives A&M the potential to beat anyone. But the Aggies have to play better defense, operate more soundly in their half-court offense and play better in the paint to win consistently.

“Collectively, we can be a pretty good basketball team,” Blair said.

The SEC coaches picked A&M to finish second behind South Carolina, while the media had Tennessee second and A&M third. The Aggies thus far have failed to live up to their billing. They are 0-3 against ranked teams and suffered a bad loss to TCU, which is 164th in the NET rankings.

A&M is 35th in the NET rankings — seventh best among SEC teams. Sunday’s matchup with Florida is a must-win game for the Aggies, who are scheduled to play at top-ranked South Carolina on Thursday.