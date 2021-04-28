Cessna: Blair-Mulkey rivalry back on with former Baylor coach now at LSU

It’s time for a fresh start, and adding a familiar obstacle in Mulkey is just another challenge, maybe the biggest.

Blair’s body is pushing eight decades, but his desire to prove critics wrong might be higher than ever. Competing against Mulkey will get the juices going. Baylor and A&M was a one-sided rivalry under Mulkey, who had a 25-7 edge. A&M beat Baylor in the first three meetings after Mulkey took over in Waco, but then she won 13 straight. Blair and the Aggies stopped that run by winning 3 of 4, including sweeping the series in 2007. Mulkey and Baylor won 11 of the last 12 meetings, but of course that one A&M victory was 58-46 in the championship of the Dallas Regional in the 2011 NCAA tournament, sending A&M to the Final Four and eventually the national championship.

Mulkey and Baylor were good for Blair and A&M. They helped the Aggies elevate their game and they helped put fans in seats. The 2011 game at Reed Arena drew a record 13,162.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Mulkey said afterward. “As I told our players, and I mean this, it’s a shame [Blair] doesn’t have that crowd for every game. He deserves it. He shouldn’t have to wait for Baylor to come here. It makes all of us that love this game feel valued and appreciated and it was just a great atmosphere.”