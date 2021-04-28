Cessna: Blair-Mulkey rivalry back on with former Baylor coach now at LSU

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is coming back to Reed Arena, which didn’t seem possible after the Aggies announced in 2011 they were leaving the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference. Mulkey made it clear she’d never cross the Brazos River again to play the Aggies.
“If a man wants to divorce me and says our relationship has no value to him, and then he asks me if he can sleep with me, the answer is no,” Mulkey said of playing A&M again. She never budged on that statement as the two schools haven’t played since the 2012 Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City.
Mulkey will play the Aggies at least twice annually now that she’s at LSU. Mulkey won a trio of national championships at Baylor but left after 21 seasons for in a move that was best for her. That’s why the Aggies left the Big 12 — it was what was best for them, which time has proven to be correct.
What would have been great for A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair and his program the last nine seasons would have been playing Baylor in nonconference. A&M could have benefitted from playing a team from Texas annually, but Mulkey would have no part of it. Now the rivalry’s back, and maybe it will be bigger than ever. LSU is A&M’s permanent partner, meaning they’ll play home-and-home series every year with a chance to meet again in the SEC tournament, which the Aggies and Lady Bears did five times in the Big 12.
It won’t take long for the Mulkey-A&M rivalry to heat up. Mulkey said at Monday’s introductory press conference she came home to win a national championship. The Aggies are the defending SEC regular-season champs, and Blair and Mulkey have history. It started when Mulkey was an All-America point guard at Louisiana Tech where Blair at the time was an assistant under legendary head coach Leon Barmore.
Blair and Mulkey both have an unending love for the game that has led to their success. They are good for the game.
“It’s not a secret: I do coach with passion,” Mulkey said Monday. “I do coach with intensity. But I think I learned that from the great state of Louisiana. We’re fighters.”
So’s the 75-year-old Blair, who will be coaching for the 50th season next year. The dean of women’s basketball coaches will be back to somewhat of a familiar underdog role. He’ll still field a Top 25 team but won’t be a favorite to reach the Final Four, something this year’s team became with the best regular season in program history, though the second-seeded Aggies were upset in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
A&M had heavy graduation losses, something Blair would typically laugh off by saying his coaching staff, which he calls the best in the country, remains intact. He can’t say that this offseason because Bob Starkey left for Auburn, hired by Johnnie Harris, a former Blair assistant. Blair is revamping both his staff and roster together for the first time in a decade.
It’s time for a fresh start, and adding a familiar obstacle in Mulkey is just another challenge, maybe the biggest.
Blair’s body is pushing eight decades, but his desire to prove critics wrong might be higher than ever. Competing against Mulkey will get the juices going. Baylor and A&M was a one-sided rivalry under Mulkey, who had a 25-7 edge. A&M beat Baylor in the first three meetings after Mulkey took over in Waco, but then she won 13 straight. Blair and the Aggies stopped that run by winning 3 of 4, including sweeping the series in 2007. Mulkey and Baylor won 11 of the last 12 meetings, but of course that one A&M victory was 58-46 in the championship of the Dallas Regional in the 2011 NCAA tournament, sending A&M to the Final Four and eventually the national championship.
Mulkey and Baylor were good for Blair and A&M. They helped the Aggies elevate their game and they helped put fans in seats. The 2011 game at Reed Arena drew a record 13,162.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Mulkey said afterward. “As I told our players, and I mean this, it’s a shame [Blair] doesn’t have that crowd for every game. He deserves it. He shouldn’t have to wait for Baylor to come here. It makes all of us that love this game feel valued and appreciated and it was just a great atmosphere.”
COVID-19 cost the Aggies plenty of fans last season, but the atmosphere was as good as could be expected. Fans helped A&M to thrilling victories over Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and South Carolina as the Aggies were unbeaten at home. The challenge will be for those fans to return in force next season when the Aggies will need them more than ever, especially when LSU comes to town.
The LSU program had 600 deposits for season tickets after hiring Mulkey. It’s only a matter of time until Mulkey makes LSU a top 10 program. The challenge will be for A&M and the others to keep pace. No one knows that better than Blair.
•
The government needs to hire LSU athletics director Scott Woodward, because he knows how to pump money into a stagnant economy.
Mulkey’s contract is for $23.6 million over eight years. When Woodward was at A&M, the Aggies signed football coach Jimbo Fisher for $75 million over 10 years and men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams for $24.3 million over six years. That’s $122.9 million for three hires.
While Woodward was at Washington, he hired Boise State football coach Chris Petersen for $18 million for five years. Besides giving those folks great contracts, all were surprising hires other than Williams.
While at A&M, Woodward also lured away veteran Southern California women’s golf coach Andrea Gaston, who was fired last week.
•
Ohio State forward Aaliyah Patty will transfer to A&M, making the announcement Monday on Twitter.
“I bonded well with the coaches,” Patty said Wednesday night.
The 6-3 Patty averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the 13-7 Buckeyes. She shot 45.3% from the field (82 of 181), hitting 14 of 37 3-pointers. She had only 25 turnovers in 18 starts but wants to improve her ball handling.
“I really want to be better in all areas on the floor,” Patty said. “I’m looking forward to Coach Blair helping me to do that and helping me get better in all aspects.”
Patty started 31 games as a sophomore, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Illinois native played in 29 games as a freshman with nine starts, averaging 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
“She brings versatility to the front court,” Blair said in a press release. “Aaliyah presents a matchup problem around the interior. She can shoot, pick and pop, screen and roll and hit the trailing 3, which is exactly what post players in today’s game have to be able to do.”
Patty was named an Ohio State Scholar-Athlete in 2019 and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2021.
Patty, who just completed her junior season, will help fill a huge void inside after power forward N’dea Jones was drafted into the WNBA in the second round by Seattle and center Ciera Johnson was taken in the third round by Phoenix.
“I think there’s an open opportunity waiting there for me,” Patty said. “You see the players they’ve developed and gotten to the next level, which is something I’m looking for as well.”
Patty believes she can be leader at A&M despite being a newcomer because of her competitiveness.
“I want to win,” she said. “I’m looking forward to winning with the rest of my team. It’s going to be my first year, and obviously it’s going to be new, but I can still use my voice to help my team.”
Patty talked to several schools about transferring, including Florida, Mississippi State, Notre Dame and UCLA. She’s excited to play in the SEC but that didn’t weigh in her decision. She said she thought A&M was a perfect fit.