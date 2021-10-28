Cessna: Aggieland has one more season to appreciate Gary Blair

It’s hard to replace a coaching legend. It will be nearly impossible for Texas A&M to replace women’s basketball coach Gary Blair, who announced Thursday that he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Blair did the impossible. He took the Big 12 Conference’s worst program and in eight seasons led it to the national championship. The Aggies have been mentioned ever since in the same breath as Connecticut, Tennessee, Stanford and Baylor. That’s mind-boggling.
Kim Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, turned down the A&M job in 1998 while an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech. She knew the program had little chance of succeeding, and as if to prove her point, Baylor had more fans at Reed Arena for a 97-54 victory over A&M on March 2, 2003. Eight years later at American Airlines Center in Dallas, the Lady Bears still had more fans, but the Aggies had the better team for a 58-46 victory, sending A&M to the Final Four.
It was all because of Blair. There’s no doubt he had great assistants, players and support. None of it would have happened without his hands-on approach.
Blair has worked 24/7 to get the program to where it’s at. A&M had made only two NCAA tournaments before he arrived. Former head coach Lynn Hickey had a couple nice seasons, but few Aggie fans really cared about women’s basketball. Football was king and baseball the prince. It took Blair several seasons to put his program on par with A&M soccer and softball. Winning the national championship helped recruiting, but he still had to keep selling his program to his own fans, working hard to get students to attend games and calling in IOUs to make sure the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band would show up once or twice a year along with other student groups.
He’s always selling, whether its at luncheons or going door-to-door giving away tickets. He once came to The Eagle to talk to our advertising department, helping them sell our basketball preview section.
No one out-works, out-talks or out-asks Blair. The way he sees it, if you’re breathing, you can do something to help the A&M women’s basketball program.
He’s also grateful and a friend for life.
“Appreciate ya,” is one of Blair’s trademarks. He’s sincere, but that’s often all he has left to say after rambling for minutes about why he needs your help. It’s hard to say no or not to admire him.
And now comes the end of his greatest coaching job. If Blair had his way, he probably would have just ridden off into the sunset after this season with no fanfare. But he deserves a farewell tour both for his Hall of Fame career and for what he’s meant to this community. He’ll get that by announcing his pending retirement, something A&M athletics director Ross Bjork wanted along with a game plan for the program’s future. The 76-year-old Blair eventually was going to have to walk away sooner than later with a boss both appreciative of his service and ready to find his replacement. Hopefully, this ending will be best for all.
A&M already was going to have a good season with three returning starters from a Sweet 16 team that won the Southeastern Conference and went 25-3 last season. Now this team will go the extra yard knowing it will be Blair’s finale. He no doubt will coach every play like it’s his last. It promises to be a memorable season.
The farewell tour also will give Bjork time to determine who replaces Blair. Women’s basketball is unique. It’s not like college football where the program can matter more than the coach. Look at LSU. Three different coaches have won national titles with the Tigers since 2003.
In women’s basketball, the coach is king or queen supreme. Geno Auriemma has won 11 national titles at Connecticut. Pat Summitt won eight at Tennessee. Mulkey won three at Baylor, and Tara VanDerveer has won three at Stanford. Muffet McGraw won two at Notre Dame.
But Tennessee has struggled post-Summitt. McGraw retired, and Notre Dame missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in 25 years. Mulkey goes to LSU and you expect she’ll eventually win a title there. Do you even know who Baylor hired to replace her? (It was Atlanta Dream coach Nicki Collen.) Texas won the 1986 title under Jody Conradt and Texas Tech won the 1993 under Marsha Sharp, a pair of Hall of Fame coaches. Both programs have struggled mightily in regards to national attention since those coaches left.
Women’s basketball all starts with the head coach.
“The program is bigger than Gary Blair,” an emotional Blair said Thursday as he reflected on his career.
He hopes that’s the case, but make no mistake about it: A&M women’s basketball is Gary Blair’s program. It amounted to virtually nothing before he took over. The challenge A&M faces starting next season is for Blair’s program not to fall back into that pit without him.