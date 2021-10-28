Cessna: Aggieland has one more season to appreciate Gary Blair

He’s always selling, whether its at luncheons or going door-to-door giving away tickets. He once came to The Eagle to talk to our advertising department, helping them sell our basketball preview section.

No one out-works, out-talks or out-asks Blair. The way he sees it, if you’re breathing, you can do something to help the A&M women’s basketball program.

He’s also grateful and a friend for life.

“Appreciate ya,” is one of Blair’s trademarks. He’s sincere, but that’s often all he has left to say after rambling for minutes about why he needs your help. It’s hard to say no or not to admire him.

And now comes the end of his greatest coaching job. If Blair had his way, he probably would have just ridden off into the sunset after this season with no fanfare. But he deserves a farewell tour both for his Hall of Fame career and for what he’s meant to this community. He’ll get that by announcing his pending retirement, something A&M athletics director Ross Bjork wanted along with a game plan for the program’s future. The 76-year-old Blair eventually was going to have to walk away sooner than later with a boss both appreciative of his service and ready to find his replacement. Hopefully, this ending will be best for all.