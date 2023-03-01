GREENVILLE, S.C. — Texas A&M freshman Sydney Bowles scored a season-high 22 points, including a pair of big baskets late, as the Aggies held on for a 77-70 victory over Vanderbilt the in first round of the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday.

A&M (8-19, 2-14) advances to play fifth-seeded Mississippi State (20-9, 9-7) at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.

The 13th-seeded Aggies took the lead for good against Vanderbilt (12-19, 3-13) late in the first quarter and eventually built it to 64-47 with 9 minutes, 18 seconds left. But the Commodores got within 69-66 on a 3-pointer by Marnelle Garraud with 2:25 left that capped a 14-0 run as the Aggies had five turnovers. Bowles answered with a 3-pointer, and after Vanderbilt’s Sacha Washington scored with 96 seconds left, Bowles made a layup off a fastbreak to put A&M ahead 74-68, giving her 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Vanderbilt thought it had pulled within 74-71 on a 3-pointer with 54 seconds left, but a video review showed a blocking foul by the Commodores’ Chambers happened first. A&M held on despite two more turnovers and missed two free throws.

Bowles hit 8 of 17 field goals, including a season-high six 3-pointers.

“It was just really the trust and my teammates finding me in open spots and making the extra pass that allowed me to have that type of game,” Bowles said.

A&M had four players score in double figures as sophomore post Jada Malone, fifth-year senior post Aaliyah Patty and junior guard Sahara Jones each had 12 points.

“We shared the basketball really well,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “We have been talking about taking our shots in rhythm, and I think today that really showed.”

Malone, Patty and Jones combined to make 16 of 26 shots (61.5%) as the Aggies shot 51.7% for the game (30 of 58).

“We gave them way too many open shots, specifically Bowles, who hit several corner 3s against our pressure that were back breakers,” Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said. “So when good teams make shots in March, that’s not a surprise, but the shots that they take have to be under duress, and that’s where we could have made a difference today.”

A&M did a good job handling the ball until the last quarter when it had half of its 16 turnovers. The Aggies forced 14 and had a 22-16 edge in points off turnovers.

“We knew the fourth quarter was going to be really, really tough,” Taylor said. “They weren’t going to just give it to us. We had some growing pains, but we are the second-youngest team in the league and none of us have experienced players, so we had to fight our way through that.”

A&M owned a 38-26 edge scoring in the paint and a 34-26 rebounding edge as Patty had 11 boards for her fourth double-double of the season. Patty also had a game-high five assists as A&M avenged last year’s first-round loss to Vanderbilt, which also beat A&M in the regular season.

Washington led Vanderbilt with 17 points and six rebounds. Graduate Ciaja Harbison added 16 points, hitting 6 of 15. In the first meeting this season, she had 41 points in the Commodores’ 88-79 victory, hitting 14 of 19.

• NOTES — Mississippi State swept the series with A&M, winning 60-44 at Reed Arena on Jan. 15 and 70-62 in Starkville, Mississippi, on Feb. 12. ... The A&M-MSU game will start 25 minutes after the Missouri-Arkansas game, which tips at 11 a.m.