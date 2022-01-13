Boston, top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team towers over Aggies in 65-45 victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All-American Aliyah Boston and top-ranked South Carolina were too much for Texas A&M as the Gamecocks rolled to a 65-45 victory in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball play before 12,169 fans Thursday at Colonial Life Arena.

The Aggies (10-6, 0-4) trailed only 26-24 at halftime, but the Gamecocks (16-1, 4-1) went on a 15-2 run early in the third quarter and were in control the rest of the way.

“I said let’s try and stay with them until halftime,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “We fought. We scratched, and we found a way to do it, but eventually [South Carolina] made some adjustments.”

South Carolina, which hit only 1 of 10 3-pointers in the first half, hit 3 of 6 in the third quarter as the Gamecocks made 7 of 15 field goals with point guard Destanni Henderson hitting a pair of 3-pointers. A&M struggled in the quarter, missing 14 of 15 field goals and losing five turnovers after having none in the second quarter.

“They are tall, and 95% of the time they are just reaching over us and getting the rebounds,” Blair said. “Henderson hit a couple of 3s that helped them. When they have Henderson and the best player in the country [Boston], it is kind of hard to stop.”