Blinn women roll:

SNYDER – The third-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team defeated Western Texas College 70-41 on Monday night.
Blinn (5-0) was led by Tiffany Tullis’ 15 points and eight rebounds.
— Eagle staff report
SNYDER – The third-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team defeated Western Texas College 70-41 on Monday night.
Blinn (5-0) was led by Tiffany Tullis’ 15 points and eight rebounds.
— Eagle staff report
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The future for the Texas A&M women’s basketball program looks much brighter after Thursday night’s 69-45 season-opening victory over Texas…
The pieces might not be falling into place as fast as first-year Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor would like, but they are m…
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team used an aggressive defensive effort to power the Aggies past Army 73-49 Sunday at Reed Arena.
The Texas A&M women’s basketball signed three players this week, including the No. 1 recruit in Texas for the first time in program history.
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will host Army at 2 p.m. Sunday in nonconference play at Reed Arena. The game will broadcast live on…
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending national champion and unanimous preseason No. 1 South Carolina is not surprisingly the favorite to win another So…
First-year Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her debut radio show from 6-7 p.m. Monday at Rudy’s Country Store &am…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.