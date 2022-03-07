Blinn wins conference title

The 17th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team defeated Trinity Valley 85-74 in the Region XIV tournament championship on Saturday in Jacksonville.
Blinn (28-4) will play in 24-team National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I Championship in Lubbock starting March 16.
Freshman guard Telisha Brown scored 23 points to earn tournament most valuable player honors and send Blinn back to nationals for the first time since 2016. Freshman guards Hannah Humphrey and Skylar Barnes both made the all-tournament team.
— Eagle staff report
