Blair's coaching career ends in SEC first-round tourney loss to Vanderbilt
SEC Vanderbilt Texas A M Basketball

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair talks with his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team ended a disappointing season with disappointing loss. Vanderbilt rode a dominating first quarter to a 85-69 victory over the Aggies in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Tuesday.

The loss ended the illustrious career of Hall of Fame coach Gary Blair, who suffered only the second losing season in his 37 seasons as a head coach. The other was his first season with the Aggies. A&M (14-15) needed to win the SEC tournament to extend its school-record 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances.

Vandy (14-17) roared to a 29-10 lead after a quarter as Iyana Moore had 14 points, hitting 5 of 7 field goals, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers. The Commodores hit 12 of 16 field goals for their highest scoring quarter of the season. A&M made only 4 of 13 field goals, missing all five 3-pointers. The Aggies also had five turnovers.

A&M fought back in the second half and got within six points, but couldn’t get any closer.

Vanderbilt had five players score in double figures. Brinae Alexander had 23 and Moore 18.

Graduate guards Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells led A&M in scoring. Pitts had 24, hitting 6 of 11 field goals and 8 of 8 at the foul line. Wells hit 7 of 11 from the field and all six free throws.

The game was in sharp contrast to the regular-season meeting at Reed Arena on Feb. 10 as the Aggies dominated the Commodores in a 76-58 victory.

