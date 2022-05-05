 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blair Charities dinner tonight

The dinner and silent auction for the Coach Blair Charities 19th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit Special Olympics Texas at Traditions Club will be from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Brazos County Expo Center. Cost is $20 for the fish fry dinner and drinks.

