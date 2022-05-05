The dinner and silent auction for the Coach Blair Charities 19th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit Special Olympics Texas at Traditions Club will be from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Brazos County Expo Center. Cost is $20 for the fish fry dinner and drinks.
Blair Charities dinner tonight
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced the signing of Janiah Barker, the nation’s No. 3 recruit in the recruiting class of 2022, …
The College Station City Council declared Thursday as “Coach Gary Blair Day” in honor of the longtime Texas A&M women’s basketball head co…
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced the signing of Sydney Bowles on Wednesday. The 6-footer is ranked 37th in high school clas…
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced the hiring of Chelsea Newton as associate head coach on Wednesday. Newton spent the past s…
Former Georgia women’s basketball player Tineya Hylton has officially signed with Texas A&M, the Aggies announced Tuesday. Hylton spent he…
The Texas A&M women’s basketball program has hired Meredith Mitchell as director of business operations. Mitchell has been Georgia’s dire…
Sydney Bowles, who was the Gatorade player of the year in Georgia and signed with Lady Bulldogs, has pledged to sign with the Texas A&M wo…
Forward Janiah Barker, the nation’s third-rated girls basketball player in the Class of 2022 by espnW HoopGurlz, pledged to Texas A&M on W…
It’s been a whirlwind month for newly hired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor, but now she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and work.
Texas A&M’s Kayla Wells signed a training camp contract with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky on Wednesday.