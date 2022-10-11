 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beyond Basketball kicks off Wednesday

First-year Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her initial meeting of Beyond Basketball at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reed Arena’s third-floor ballroom.

Taylor, while at Georgia, launched Beyond Basketball, which seeks to educate, support and connect women of all ages by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their lives.

Cost for the eight meetings, which will take place the second Wednesday of each month, is $125. The cost includes breakfast. Cost for one meeting is $25. RSVP at ajones@athletics.tamu.edu or at https://12thman.com/sports/2022/9/21/beyond-basketball.aspx

— Eagle staff report

