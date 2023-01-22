Janiah Barker's return spurs A&M women to victory over Georgia to end 8-game losing streak

A healthy Janiah Barker helped cure the Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s ills.

The freshman forward, who missed 10 games with a broken bone in her shooting wrist, showed no rust in scoring a season-high 24 points in leading the Aggies to a 75-73 Southeastern Conference victory over Georgia on Sunday at Reed Arena .

Barker hit 10 of 11 field goals, including a 14-foot jumper with 56 seconds left to break a 69-69 tie. The Aggies (6-12, 1-7) held on to break an eight-game losing streak, winning for the first time since Dec. 19. A&M had been undermanned for the last month, having only seven available players for the last six games.

Barker and sophomore guard Tineya Hylton, who missed nine games with a foot injury, were welcomed additions as the Aggies scored their most points of the season by hitting 28 of 48 field goals for a season-best 58.3%. A&M came into the game averaging a league-low 42 points in SEC play. A&M’s bench scored 47 points Sunday, which was more than the team had scored in seven games. Barker came off the bench to do her damage in only 20 minutes. Hylton added 10 points. They were complemented by those who had battled more than a month without a victory - junior guard Kay Kay Green who had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting with five assists; graduate post Aaliyah Patty who a career-high 11 assists and five rebounds; sophomore post Jada Malone who had nine points and five rebounds; freshman guard Mya Petticord who had eight points; and senior guard McKinzie Green who had five points and four rebounds.

“I am so happy for them,” A&M first-year coach Joni Taylor said. “It feels so good for them to continue to trust the process. They could’ve laid down a long time ago, and they didn’t. …I couldn’t be happier or more proud.”

The game meant more to Barker and Hylton who along with freshman Sydney Bowles had signed with Georgia and then followed Taylor when she was hired by A&M.

“For us, we wanted to get that win for her, whether she showed it or not,” Patty said. “We knew it was something that she wanted deep, deep down inside.”

Barker made it personal.

“They had to lose today – in my head,” Barker said. “In my head, they had to lose, it was no cockiness. That’s how I felt. I felt it was a rival game for me. I had a lot that weighed on this game.”

Taylor, who spent 11 seasons at Georgia as an assistant and head coach, maintained before and after the game it was just another game.

Barker rushed off the court after the game ended and wrapped her arms around Taylor. A smiling Barker in the postgame press conference said that Taylor’s “happy right now, she’s real happy.”

Barker helped everyone keep smiling in the fourth quarter after the Aggies had a sizzling start with McKinzie Green and Petticord hitting 3-pointers and McKinzie Green added a 17-footer to push A&M’s lead to 59-52.

The Aggies increased the lead to 65-56 on Kay Kay Green’s 3-pointer with 4:17 left. Georgia (13-8, 2-5) answered with an 11-2 run to tie the game at 67 on a 12-foot jumper by Audrey Warren with 2:11 left. The teams traded baskets as the drama mounted, with Barker taking center stage again, putting A&M in the lead for good.

“This is my time to show this what I do,” Barker told herself. “So, I just went out there and shot the ball. That was no play for me, I just shot the ball.”

A&M flirted with a possible heartbreaking loss by missing two free throws in the final 24 seconds. Georgia’s Alisha Lewis hit a long 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to put her team within 74-73 and after Malone hit only one of two free throws with six seconds left, Lewis missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Georgia was only 3 of 12 from 3-point range, while A&M was a season-best 8 of 16 with seven different players hitting one, taking advantage of space created by the 6-4 Barker.

“You’ve got to guard her, you’ve got to respect her, so it just frees up other players to have the freedom to do more,” Taylor said.

A&M’s Achilles heel was 19 turnovers that Georgia turned into 18 points. The Aggies had only three turnovers in the last quarter as they moved Kay Kay Green to the point with McKinzie Green and Hylton on the wings to handle Georgia’s pressure.

The return of Barker and Hylton allowed A&M to hold off Georgia, which scored 23 fourth-quarter points, its most in the game, but the Aggies scored 24.

“Having extra bodies definitely made us feel a lot more comfortable and it also allowed us to maneuver things in different ways where we haven’t been able to in the past,” Taylor said.

Georgia graduate transfer guard Diamond Battles, the team’s leading scorer for the season, had 14 points, hitting 3 of 8 to pace five players in double figures. Fifth-year senior forward Brittney Smith, also a transfer from Central Florida, is the team’s leading scorer in SEC play at 16.3 ppg, but she could muster only five points, hitting 1 of 9 field goals.

“We tried to be really good about crowding her space,” Taylor said. “If she can’t touch it, she can’t score it. She got her touches and then I think we bothered her early and then late, she just missed some shots she normally doesn’t miss.”