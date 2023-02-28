Texas A&M forward Janiah Barker was named the Southeastern Conference’s freshman of the week in women’s basketball.
Barker scored 33 points with eight rebounds as the Aggies beat Kentucky and lost to Arkansas. Barker, who shot 57.1% from the field for the week, hit 7 of 13 field goals in the 74-67 victory over Kentucky that snapped a six-game losing streak.
