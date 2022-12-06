Arkansas-Little Rock women's basketball team holds off Texas A&M for 42-38 victory

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a poor-shooting night as the Arkansas-Little Rock Lady Trojans held on for 42-38 nonconference victory Tuesday at Jack Stephens Center.

Little Rock (2-5) snapped a five-game losing streak by building a 13-point lead. A&M (4-4) came to life in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Trojans 16-8, but it was too late. The Aggies made only 9 of 37 field goals in the first three quarters with 17 turnovers.

“I thought in the first half we were soft offensively,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “Little Rock did a really good job of bumping us off our cuts. And anytime we got hit, we just stopped. I think their aggression bothered us.”

A&M was the aggressor in the final quarter.

The Aggies went on an 8-2 run to cut Little Rock’s 12-point lead in half. Junior guard Kay Kay Green hit a 3-pointer on the fast break and junior guard Sahara Jones added a 3-pointer and layup to pull A&M within 40-34 with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left. But the Aggies missed their next eight field goals until sophomore forward Jada Malone scored off an offensive rebound just before the buzzer. Little Rock missed 10 of 13 field goals in the last quarter.

Jones led A&M with 10 points and six rebounds. Green, who had been out with a concussion, added nine points. Graduate forward Aaliyah Patty had seven points and 10 rebounds, and Malone had eight rebounds.

A&M was without 6-foot-4 freshman forward Janiah Barker. The team’s leading scorer has a fractured right wrist.

Little Rock had 10 points from graduate forward Nikki Metcalfe, nine points from junior guard Jayla Brooks and eight points each from freshman forward Faith Lee and junior guard Tia Harvey. A&M outrebounded Little Rock 42-38, but 5-6 sophomore Trojan guard Jaiyah Harris-Smith had a game-high 11 boards.

Defense led the way as A&M made only 15 of 53 shots (28.3%) and Little Rock was 17-of-52 shooting (32.7%). A&M made only 4 of 19 3-pointers (21.1%).

“We weren’t able to get the looks we wanted,” Taylor said, adding that A&M didn’t get the ball inside enough as the Trojans had a 22-16 scoring edge in the paint and a 14-6 in second-chance points. “We can’t rely on the 3-ball. We’ve got to have an inside-outside presence. Are we challenged there right now? Sure. But we had enough to win this game.”

Little Rock also had a 20-9 edge in points off turnovers.

A&M won’t play again until 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at home against SMU.