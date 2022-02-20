Alabama's seniors steal the show in beating Texas A&M women's basketball team

A&M built on that momentum to have a five-point lead twice in the first overtime, but Alabama fought back and tied the game at 72 on a 3-pointer by Hannah Barber and two Abrams’ free throws. Both teams missed shots in the last 10 seconds.

Davis hit the biggest shot in double overtime, a 3-pointer for an 80-78 lead with 1:14 left. She had missed a 3 on the possession, but Jamya Mingo-Young got the offensive rebound and Davis didn’t miss again.

A&M had two chances to regain the lead. Wells missed a contested layup with 48 seconds left with Davis getting the rebound. Davis missed a jumper with 13 seconds left, but after a pair of timeouts, Davis stole the ball from Hoppie with nine seconds left. That forced A&M to foul Abrams who had hit seven straight free throws, but she hit only 1 of 2 to make it 81-78.

A&M couldn’t set up a 3-pointer, so Jordan Nixon drove the lane and was fouled with three seconds left. She made the first and on purpose missed the second. The 6-3 Patty got the rebound, but missed the layup.

“You knew it was going to be a tough loss for someone,” said Alabama head coach Kristy Curry, who was an assistant at A&M from 1994-96.

Hoppie had 16 points. Wells added 14, junior center Sydnee Roby and senior forward Patty each had 11 and Pitts added 10. A&M had a 54-42 rebounding edge with Patty having 12.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.