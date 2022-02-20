Alabama's seniors steal the show in beating Texas A&M women's basketball team

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team honored its three graduates on Senior Day, but it was Alabama’s two seniors who took the curtain calls.
Crimson Tide guards Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams combined for 58 points in an 81-79 double-overtime victory over the Aggies at Reed Arena on Sunday before 3,935 fans in a pivotal Southeastern Conference game.
Davis had 32 points, hitting 12 of 26 field goals. She was 7 of 15 from 3-point range, her last one giving Alabama (14-12, 4-10 SEC) the lead for good. The 5-foot-9 Abrams added 26 points. She hit 9 of 23 field goals and hurt the Aggies by driving for layups or getting to the free-throw line where she was 8 of 9.
It was the second straight time Alabama spoiled A&M’s Senior Day. Two years ago, the Crimson Tide rolled to a 76-63 victory. That didn’t have lasting effects, because A&M had a good enough resume to make the 2020 NCAA tournament, but it was canceled because of COVID-19. This loss was much more painful.
A&M (14-12, 4-10) slipped to 12th place in the league and its NCAA tournament chances in coach Gary Blair’s final season now appear to rest on the Aggies upsetting top-ranked South Carolina and 21st-ranked Georgia to end the regular season or have great success at the SEC tournament.
“This one hurts, but they all hurt,” Blair said. “Every game in conference has hurt, because we’re that close, but the confidence and the consistency is not there.”
A&M, the defending league champ, was in control throughout the second and third quarters. Its lead crested at 34-22 when graduate guard Qadashah Hoppie hit a 3-pointer. Alabama, coming off an 74-64 upset of 12th-ranked Tennessee, outscored A&M 19-8 in the remaining 9 minutes, 21 seconds of the third quarter to pull within 42-41.
Abrams and Davis, who combined for 17 points in the third quarter, got even hotter in the fourth. They scored 21 points, hitting 9 of 13 field goals.
Alabama was in position to win in regulation with a 63-59 lead when Davis hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. A&M graduate guard Destiny Pitts made two free throws with 26 seconds left to pull A&M within a bucket. A&M had committed only one foul in the quarter. Alabama had to inbound three times after fouls with A&M freshman guard Eriny Kindred coming up with a steal the last time and scoring to tie the game with 13 seconds left. Undaunted, Abrams drove into traffic and scored to give the Crimson Tide a 65-63 lead with 1.4 seconds left.
After two timeouts, A&M graduate guard Kayla Wells threw a pass to a wide-open Aaliyah Patty who was underneath the basket. She calmly scored to send the game into overtime.
A&M built on that momentum to have a five-point lead twice in the first overtime, but Alabama fought back and tied the game at 72 on a 3-pointer by Hannah Barber and two Abrams’ free throws. Both teams missed shots in the last 10 seconds.
Davis hit the biggest shot in double overtime, a 3-pointer for an 80-78 lead with 1:14 left. She had missed a 3 on the possession, but Jamya Mingo-Young got the offensive rebound and Davis didn’t miss again.
A&M had two chances to regain the lead. Wells missed a contested layup with 48 seconds left with Davis getting the rebound. Davis missed a jumper with 13 seconds left, but after a pair of timeouts, Davis stole the ball from Hoppie with nine seconds left. That forced A&M to foul Abrams who had hit seven straight free throws, but she hit only 1 of 2 to make it 81-78.
A&M couldn’t set up a 3-pointer, so Jordan Nixon drove the lane and was fouled with three seconds left. She made the first and on purpose missed the second. The 6-3 Patty got the rebound, but missed the layup.
“You knew it was going to be a tough loss for someone,” said Alabama head coach Kristy Curry, who was an assistant at A&M from 1994-96.
Hoppie had 16 points. Wells added 14, junior center Sydnee Roby and senior forward Patty each had 11 and Pitts added 10. A&M had a 54-42 rebounding edge with Patty having 12.