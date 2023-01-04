Aggie women's basketball team will have to value ball to stay with high-powered LSU

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had only 13 turnovers against Florida on Sunday for one of its best ball-handling efforts of the season.

The Aggies will need a similar performance Thursday night at seventh-ranked LSU, which leads the Southeastern Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio.

The Tigers (14-0, 2-0) average 10 steals per game, helping fuel an offense that averages a nation-best 92.8 points per game.

“They are just efficient in what they do. They keep it very simple,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “They know what they are looking for, and they are very good at finding it. They’re going to set a lot of wing-ball screens to try to get it into their bigs inside, and then when their guards have it, they are all three-level scorers.”

LSU is shooting 50.7% from the field to rank third in the country behind Connecticut (52.1%) and Utah (50.9%). The Tigers are lead by 6-foot-3 sophomore forward Angel Reese, a transfer from Maryland who is averaging 23.9 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. Reese, a third-team Associated Press All-American last season, is shooting 60% from the field (129 of 215).

“She’s really long,” Taylor said. “She’s really good in ball-screen defense. She pokes at balls. She gets fast-break layups. She rim-runs very well. She has a high motor.”

Reese averages eight offensive rebounds per game, the main reason the Tigers average 20.9 second-chances points with at least 10 in every game.

A&M junior forward Sahara Jones said the Aggies have to box out Reese, who has had a double-double every game this season.

“We always have to keep an eye on her and put a body on her,” the 6-foot Jones said. “It’s going to be super hard. We know they like to put shots up. They like to run in transition, and they like to get to the basket.”

LSU, which also starts 6-4 graduate forward LaDazhia Williams, averages 24.6 more rebounds per game than its opposition. That’s a big problem for A&M (5-7, 0-2), which has been without 6-foot-4 freshman Janiah Barker and 6-3 senior Sydnee Roby the last four games.

A&M will suit up eight players for the third straight game, which puts a premium on possessions.

“We cannot have wasted offensive possessions where we go two, three, four times down the floor and we don’t get a good look or a score,” Taylor said.

A&M is averaging 54.8 points a game, but it drops to 45.3 in the last seven games with a limited roster. The Aggies were able to eke out a victory over SMU 57-49 and had a chance to beat Purdue and Florida, losing both by a combined 13 points.

“They’re milking the clock,” LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said on her radio show Tuesday night. “They’re going to play you a 3-2 half-court zone, and they’re going to use up that shot clock. The lower the score, the better their chances are.”

LSU, which averages 17 fast-break points per game, will try to force the issue.

“We’re going to run,” Mulkey said. “So any time we get a rebound, we’re taking off. Any time there’s a change of possession, we’re going now.”

The road hasn’t been kind to the Aggies, who are 0-4 away from Reed Arena. Other than a 42-38 loss at Arkansas-Little Rock, A&M has lost the other games by an average of 31 points against No. 1 South Carolina, No. 19 Duke and No. 21 Kansas.

A&M isn’t scheduled to play a ranked team on the road the rest of the season after Thursday’s game.

“Our conversation has been it is really good for us that we’re playing the elite teams in our league early because what better way to find out where we are than to play against the best,” Taylor said.

• NOTES — The 8 p.m. game will be televised by the SEC Network (Optimum Ch. 40). ... LSU senior guard Alexis Morris is averaging 13.4 points per game and has a team-high 70 assists. She played at A&M for the 2020-21 season, averaging 6.0 points and 9.4 minutes in 20 games. “She is a high volume scorer,” Taylor said. “She can score at all three levels and plays with a ton of confidence. She’s run the point for them this year, which is a new position for her to play in college.” She is a family friend of Taylor. “Her mother is my uncle’s god daughter,” Taylor said. “So I’ve known her and her family since she was born. It’s been really neat to see her evolution and watch her come into her own under Coach Mulkey when she got to LSU.” Morris played her first season at Baylor before transferring to Rutgers then to A&M. A&M junior guard Kay Kay Green is looking forward to facing Morris. “That’s our friend,” Green said. “Basketball is friendly competition. Alexis was our teammate. She always looked out for us, so it’ll be great seeing her.” ... Mulkey is in her second year at LSU. She coached Baylor for 21 seasons and won three national championships. The Tigers were 26-6 last season, losing to Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA tournament. LSU beat A&M twice, giving the Tigers an 18-16 edge in the series. Mulkey finished with a 21-5 record against retired A&M coach Gary Blair. Mulkey beat Taylor and Georgia twice last season — 68-62 in Georgia and 73-67 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “This is [Taylor’s] first year [at A&M],” Mulkey said. “Give her some time, just like with any coach, to build it. She’s trying to figure out how to stay in ballgames and upset some people.” ... LSU ranks second in the country in field-goal percentage defense at 30.7% behind South Carolina (26.7%). LSU first-year associate head coach Bob Starkey is in charge of the defense. He was an assistant at A&M under Blair from 2012-21. The former LSU men’s and women’s assistant spent last season at Auburn. ... LSU is trying to match the best start in program history set by the 2002-03 team.