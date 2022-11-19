 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aggie women's basketball team to host Texas Southern on Sunday

  • 0

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will host Texas Southern at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. A&M (2-1) is coming off a 71-52 loss at Duke on Thursday in Durham, North Carolina, while TSU (0-4) lost at UTEP 80-65 on Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taylor Show tonight:

Taylor Show tonight:

 Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her weekly radio show from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-…

Blinn women roll:

Blinn women roll:

 SNYDER – The third-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team defeated Western Texas College 70-41 on Monday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: A&M 20, UMass 3

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert