The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will host Texas Southern at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. A&M (2-1) is coming off a 71-52 loss at Duke on Thursday in Durham, North Carolina, while TSU (0-4) lost at UTEP 80-65 on Wednesday.
Aggie women's basketball team to host Texas Southern on Sunday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team faces a double challenge this week. After opening the season by outplaying Texas A&M-Corpus Chri…
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team used an aggressive defensive effort to power the Aggies past Army 73-49 Sunday at Reed Arena.
DURHAM, N.C. — The young Texas A&M women’s basketball team had a tough time with Duke’s defense and size as the Blue Devils grabbed a 71-5…
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will host Army at 2 p.m. Sunday in nonconference play at Reed Arena. The game will broadcast live on…
The Texas A&M women’s basketball signed three players this week, including the No. 1 recruit in Texas for the first time in program history.
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her weekly radio show from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-…
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has created the Aggie Fast Break Club, which allows fans to join to support the program while gainin…
SNYDER – The third-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team defeated Western Texas College 70-41 on Monday night.
The future for the Texas A&M women’s basketball program looks much brighter after Thursday night’s 69-45 season-opening victory over Texas…
The pieces might not be falling into place as fast as first-year Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor would like, but they are m…