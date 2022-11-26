Aggie women's basketball team to host Owls on Sunday at Reed Arena

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look for their third straight win when they host Rice at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (4-1) lost at Duke 71-52 in their first road game of the season on Nov. 17 in Durham, North Carolina. Since then A&M has won two straight at home, topping Texas Southern 67-54 on Nov. 20 and Texas State 67-46 on Wednesday. Sahara Jones and Janiah Barker each scored 17 points to lead the Aggies against Texas Southern, and Jones and Aaliyah Patty scored 11 points each in the win over Texas State.