Aggie women's basketball team to host alumni reunion in January

The Texas A&M women’s basketball program will host a reunion for all former players on Jan. 15-16. Alumni will be able to attend practice Jan. 15 with an event scheduled later that evening at the Jackie Sherrill Lettermen’s Club. The weekend also will include a luncheon for alumni at Reed Arena followed by the Aggies’ Southeastern Conference game at 4 p.m. against Auburn. To RSVP, contact Samantha Finglass via email at sfinglass@athletics.tamu.edu or call the A&M Lettermen’s office at 979-846-3024.