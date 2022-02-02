Aggie women's basketball team looks to slow down 3-point shooting Razorbacks

A year ago, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team was well on its way to winning the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. At the halfway point of this SEC season, the Aggies (11-9, 1-7) are only a half game out of last place.
“That’s the razor-thin line in this league,” Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors said.
Arkansas (14-7, 4-4) comes to Reed Arena for an 8 p.m. tip Thursday, capable of causing more misery for the Aggies. The Razorbacks are a matchup nightmare with their ability to shoot 3-pointers and limit turnovers.
Arkansas has attempted a league-high 250 3-pointers in SEC play, hitting 84 for 33.6% to rank fifth. A&M ranks last in the league defending the 3 with opponents hitting 40.4%. The Aggies were much better in nonconference limiting opponents to only 25%, but they have struggled in the SEC against quality competition. In the last three games — losses to Ole Miss, Missouri and Mississippi State — A&M’s opponents have hit 31 of 63 treys (49.2%).
“I think the key for us defending is contesting the 3s and getting the rebounds and limiting free throws somehow, someway,” A&M coach Gary Blair said.
Arkansas’ Amber Ramirez has hit 53 of 127 3-pointers (41.7%) this season. Ramirez is coming off a season-high 29 points in an 86-83 overtime loss at seventh-ranked Tennessee in which she hit 5 of 9 from long range as the Razorbacks shot 40 3-pointers.
“Ramirez is having a tremendous year,” Blair said. “Give her credit. She’s learning to score with contact and not just getting to the free-throw line. She’s getting some and-ones along with being a great step-back shooter.”
Ramirez is averaging 14.6 points per game. The Razorbacks also have three other players averaging in double figures and as a team average 77 points.
“They want to get the ball up in 7-10 seconds,” Blair said.
Scoring has been another problem for the Aggies, who have averaged only 58.8 points in their last four losses. A&M is minus 3.13 in turnover ratio in SEC games, ranking 11th. Arkansas is tied for the lead at plus 6.13. If those numbers are repeated Thursday, A&M is in trouble.
“We can’t overtime that deficit,” Blair said. “We’re not forcing enough turnovers, and we’re turning it over.”
A&M is averaging 15.6 turnovers in SEC games.
“That’s way too many turnovers, and that’s all on us because we’ve been seeing predominantly man-to-man defenses,” Blair said.
A&M has used 11 different starting lineups searching for the chemistry it had a year ago.
“I think another problem right now is we’re still trying to find our identity as a team, and that’s hard in February,” A&M graduate guard Destiny Pitts said.
A&M once led the nation in 3-point shooting percentage but is shooting only 32.1% (43 of 134) in conference play for 10th place. The Aggies are shooting 38.3% overall from the field in league play to rank 11th.
“When you make shots, that gives you confidence, and we’ve got to get some more confidence,” Blair said.
The Aggies are in danger of missing the NCAA tournament. A&M was listed among the last four out last week in ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème’s mock 68-team bracket. This week the Aggies didn’t make his first four out or even next four out.
“Talking with the team, I told them right now our team goal is to go to the NCAA tournament,” Pitts said. “I feel like that’s realistic for us. Thursday is going to be a big win for us to get this thing moving in the right direction.”
NOTES — Arkansas will be without junior guard Makayla Daniels (14.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg), who was hurt against Tennessee. ... Neighbors started his collegiate coaching career at Arkansas as director of operations in 1999 for Blair, who is retiring at season’s end. “You aren’t talking to me without Coach Blair,” Neighbors said of how much Blair has helped his career. “That’s just the bottom line.” Blair coached at Arkansas from 1993-2003 (198-120), taking the Razorbacks to the 1998 Final Four. ... A&M beat Arkansas twice last season, 74-73 and 69-67, with guard Jordan Nixon hitting the game-winning shot both times.