Aggie women's basketball team looks to slow down 3-point shooting Razorbacks

“I think another problem right now is we’re still trying to find our identity as a team, and that’s hard in February,” A&M graduate guard Destiny Pitts said.

A&M once led the nation in 3-point shooting percentage but is shooting only 32.1% (43 of 134) in conference play for 10th place. The Aggies are shooting 38.3% overall from the field in league play to rank 11th.

“When you make shots, that gives you confidence, and we’ve got to get some more confidence,” Blair said.

The Aggies are in danger of missing the NCAA tournament. A&M was listed among the last four out last week in ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème’s mock 68-team bracket. This week the Aggies didn’t make his first four out or even next four out.

“Talking with the team, I told them right now our team goal is to go to the NCAA tournament,” Pitts said. “I feel like that’s realistic for us. Thursday is going to be a big win for us to get this thing moving in the right direction.”

NOTES — Arkansas will be without junior guard Makayla Daniels (14.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg), who was hurt against Tennessee. ... Neighbors started his collegiate coaching career at Arkansas as director of operations in 1999 for Blair, who is retiring at season’s end. “You aren’t talking to me without Coach Blair,” Neighbors said of how much Blair has helped his career. “That’s just the bottom line.” Blair coached at Arkansas from 1993-2003 (198-120), taking the Razorbacks to the 1998 Final Four. ... A&M beat Arkansas twice last season, 74-73 and 69-67, with guard Jordan Nixon hitting the game-winning shot both times.

