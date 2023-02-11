The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look to get over the hump at “The Hump” in Southeastern Conference play Sunday at Mississippi State’s Humphrey Coliseum.

The facility has been tough on opponents in the last decade with Mississippi State going 136-23 (.855), which includes six solid seasons by former A&M assistant Vic Schaefer. who is now at Texas. The Bulldogs are 11-2 at home this season, the last triumph a thrilling 91-90 double-overtime victory over Tennessee on Monday.

Unfortunately for A&M (6-15, 1-10), every venue has been tough with the Aggies losing all eight road games this season. Five of the first six were by double digits, including a trio by 30 or more points. But A&M’s last two road losses were by single digits, and the Aggies showed vast improvement in last Sunday’s 72-66 home loss to third-ranked LSU, a team that beat A&M 74-34 a month and a half earlier.

A&M’s resurgence coincides with freshman forward Janiah Barker, sophomore guard Tineya Hylton and junior guard Sahara Jones returning from injuries. Barker and Hylton have been back for four games, averaging 14 points and 10.5 points per game, respectively. Jones has been back for two, averaging eight points a game.

A&M had a bye Thursday, allowing it to spend two days working on itself before prepping for the Bulldogs (17-7, 6-5) and the stretch run. A&M is assured of only six more games — five in the regular season and one at the SEC tournament.

“How are we going to finish?” A&M first-year coach Joni Taylor said was part of her discussion with the players this week. “We have an opportunity to finish really strong and continue to layer on some things we’ve been working on.”

For the second time in three weeks the Aggies had a bye heading into Sunday. A&M got a big lift when Barker and Hylton first returned, grabbing a 75-73 victory over Georgia on Jan. 22 to snap an eight-game losing streak. The Aggies then had a bye, seemingly a good thing with players returning, but they lost at Vanderbilt 88-79 on Jan. 29. They now are on a three-game losing streak.

“As a team and as a coaching staff we knew what we were getting ourselves into,” said Barker, who signed with Taylor when she was at Georgia then followed her to Aggieland. “We knew this was our first year. We knew how we finished last year. We knew we had a lot of work to do.”

Mississippi State affords A&M a chance for a significant victory. The Bulldogs followed up their Tennessee victory with a 73-56 victory at Florida, a team that beat A&M twice. Mississippi State is currently the last team to get into the NCAA tournament’s 68-team field in Charlie Crème’s mock bracket on ESPN.com.

“Starkville has always been a basketball town, and then when Vick got there, he really got everybody back and excited, and that’s continued since he’s left,” Taylor said. “It’s going to be packed. It’s going to be a loud crowd. It’s their [cancer awareness] game. They’re going to have a ton of people in the stands. Again, that’s great for women’s basketball.”

It affords A&M a chance for a significant victory.

“I think that’s the gift of the SEC,” A&M senior post Aaliyah Patty said. “Everybody plays hard. You’ve just got to be ready for the fight. You’ve got to match the intensity.”

Sunday’s game will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Mississippi State won 60-46 at Reed Arena on Jan. 15. It was one of seven games in which the Aggies had only seven available players, and Patty and fellow post Jada Malone both picked up two fouls in the first quarter. It left A&M fighting an uphill battle. Sunday should be a better matchup.

“We just have more bodies,” Taylor said.

Hylton will be valuable against Mississippi State’s press, which helped the Bulldogs force 19 turnovers in the first meeting. The length of the 6-foot Jones will help defend 5-7 Ahlana Smith, who had 18 points in the last meeting, hitting 8 of 11 field goals.

“There’s just some things we’ve got to do better that are going to be the same,” Taylor said. “They’re going to press, and we’ve got to handle their pressure better.”

The Bulldogs also are going to get the ball to Smith and 6-5 Jessika Carter, who had 15 points and seven rebounds as the Bulldogs had a 31-26 rebounding edge.

“We’re going to take accountability for that,” Patty said. “We’re going to go in hopefully with a better plan on how we’re going to guard those two and just be more aware of how they affected us in that game.”

• NOTES — Mississippi State leads the all-time series 10-5, including 5-1 in Starkville, Mississippi. ... Taylor, who spent seven seasons at Georgia, is 2-8 against the Bulldogs. ... Carter averages 14.7 points per game, and junior guard Jerkaila Jordan follows at 11.3. She had 24 points against Tennessee and 20 against Florida, hitting 16 of 26 field goals. ... Patty, who is in her second season at A&M after three at Ohio State, has 998 career points. ... A&M has lost 11 straight road games.