Aggie women's basketball team announces nonconference schedule for 2022-23

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced its nonconference schedule Friday with seven home games and five road or neutral-site games.

A&M will open the regular season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 10 at Reed Arena with other home games against Army (Nov. 13), Texas Southern (Nov. 20), Texas State (Nov. 23), Rice (Nov. 27), Morgan State (Dec. 4) and SMU (Dec. 18).

The Aggies’ other nonconference games will include matchups at Duke on Nov. 17, at Kansas on Nov. 30 and at Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 6. A&M also will play in the Las Vegas Invitational against Dayton on Dec. 20 and Purdue on Dec. 21.

Times for the nonconference games will be announced at a later date as well as dates for the 16-game Southeastern Conference schedule. Season tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation.