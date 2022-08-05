 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aggie women's basketball team announces nonconference schedule for 2022-23

  • 0

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced its nonconference schedule Friday with seven home games and five road or neutral-site games.

A&M will open the regular season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 10 at Reed Arena with other home games against Army (Nov. 13), Texas Southern (Nov. 20), Texas State (Nov. 23), Rice (Nov. 27), Morgan State (Dec. 4) and SMU (Dec. 18).

The Aggies’ other nonconference games will include matchups at Duke on Nov. 17, at Kansas on Nov. 30 and at Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 6. A&M also will play in the Las Vegas Invitational against Dayton on Dec. 20 and Purdue on Dec. 21.

Times for the nonconference games will be announced at a later date as well as dates for the 16-game Southeastern Conference schedule. Season tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert