Saidu averaged 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 steals per game last season while helping Robbinsdale Cooper go 19-6 and reach the second round of the state playoffs. Saidu joins Erica Moon, Kylie Marshall and Solè Williams in the Aggies’ incoming freshman class, which was ranked 20th nationally by espnW prior to Saidu’s signing.