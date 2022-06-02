The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has added Angela Jones as its executive director of external operations, marketing and strategic relations. Jones spent the last eight years working in pharmaceutical sales for Endo Solutions, covering a region in Alabama and Mississippi while overseeing accounts in dental and plastic surgery markets with Synchrony Financial. She has experience in women’s college basketball, serving as LSU’s director of operations in 2010 when A&M head coach Joni Taylor also was on the staff under Naismith Hall of Famer Van Chancellor.
Aggie women's basketball team adds Jones as director of external operations
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
