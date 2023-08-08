The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will begin its second year of Beyond Basketball meetings at 8 a.m. Oct. 11 in the third-floor ballroom at Reed Arena.

A&M head coach Joni Taylor began Beyond Basketball at Georgia in 2015 and brought the organization to A&M during her first season last year.

Beyond Basketball is a community and networking group of empowered women who strive to develop one another professionally through mentoring relationships. Its mission is to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating exceptional experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.

The eight meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month until the finale on May 1. Full membership is $150 or $30 for individual meeting tickets that includes breakfast. To sign up, visit https://tamu.estore.flywire.com/products/beyond-basketball-64886 online or contact Angela Jones via email at ajones@athletics.tamu.edu.