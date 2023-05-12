Former Texas A&M women’s basketball player Kayla Wells will participate in the USA 3x3 women’s national team trials beginning May 12. Wells, who competed for A&M from 2017-23, has twice competed with the USA 3x3 teams including the under-23 team in the Nations League and with the main team in the FIBA Women’s Series.
Aggie Kayla Wells to participate in national 3x3 women's basketball team trials
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
