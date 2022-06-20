Aggie Kayla Wells to compete for USA 3-on-3 women’s team

Former Texas A&M women’s basketball player Kayla Wells was named to the United States’ 3-on-3 roster for the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series. Wells ended her career at A&M as the all-time leader in games played (153) and fifth in scoring (1,768). She led the Aggies in scoring last season at 16 points per game. She will play alongside Joanne Allen-Taylor, Cierra Burdick, Lauren Cox, Linnae Harper and Breanna Richardson in the FIBA 3x3 events. The next one is schedule for June 28-29 in Poitiers, France.