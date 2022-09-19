Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship

UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday.

Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.

Las Vegas was the league’s No. 1 seed this year and were 26-10. The Aces also won the 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Aggie great is now a WNBA champion after eight seasons in the league. She is no stranger to championship wins though as Colson guided the Aggies to the 2011 NCAA National Championship.

During her time at A&M, Colson also helped the Aggies win the Big 12 Tournament title in 2010. She finished her career tied for the program’s winningest player with an 115-29 record.

Colson was inducted into the A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.