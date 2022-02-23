After SFA success, Blair continued inspiring players, winning games at Arkansas

There is a strength in former Arkansas women’s basketball player Celia Anderson when she talks about the memories she made while studying and playing in Fayetteville, Arkansas. As she sits in her office in Columbus, Ohio, serving as the director of business development for the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, she knows her life would have been very different had Gary Blair not invited her to join his Razorback program.
“I do not mince words when I say that everything I am is built on the foundation that started at the University of Arkansas,” she said. “I left my neighborhood, and I had gone to college as the first women in my immediate family to do so. It was a learning curve for me. I ended up getting a masters and all that stuff, but none of that comes to fruition — [Blair’s] the decision maker, so if he didn’t give me the chance to do that, my life could have looked a lot different.”
The Southeastern Conference provided a very different coaching life for Blair when he left Stephen F. Austin for Arkansas in 1993. The Texan took over a Razorback program that had not had a winning record in two seasons, but he made the move to a bigger school she he would have more resources for his student-athletes.
“It was a time in my life to see if I could stand up with the big boys,” Blair said.
He got Arkansas back above .500 during his first season, finishing with a 15-14 overall record. The next season Blair led the program to its first NCAA tournament berth in four years. But it wasn’t until his fifth season in Fayetteville, Anderson’s first, that everything truly came together.
Defensive guru Vic Schaefer joined the Arkansas program that year, revamping the way the Razorbacks played defense. The squad had veteran leadership from several players including Sytia Messer (now an associate head coach at LSU), point guard Christy Smith (head coach at Incarnate Word), Treva Christensen and Tennille Adams (associate head coach at Memphis).
The squad finished conference play with a 7-7 record, good enough for a tie for sixth place, and earned a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament. Under everybody’s radar, the Razorbacks caught a spark and rode it all the way to the Final Four, becoming the lowest seed and first unranked team in women’s basketball history to advance that far.
“Obviously, the hallmark moment when he was here was 1998, going to the Final Four,” former Arkansas graduate assistant and current director of women’s basketball operations Amber Shirey said. “That’s something I’ll never forget. No one expected it, and it was just kind of magical run as they say.”
Shirey, who played for Arkansas from 1989-92, was on Blair’s coaching staff at the time. Along the journey, the Razorbacks beat four conference champions and upset three ranked teams, beating Hawai’i, Kansas and Duke before facing a buzzsaw Tennessee squad in the national semifinals.
Beyond the players whom Blair impacted were some of the young coaches like Shirey. As a graduate assistant just graduated in 1993, Shirey remembers driving along winding Arkansas roads while Blair snoozed in the front seat, frequently waking up to ask if she was OK and then dozing off again. Blair also had to tune in his hometown Texas Rangers whenever he had the opportunity, no matter how much static filled the broadcast, she said with a laugh.
Ultimately, it was his ability to form relationships both recruiting and within the program that formed a lasting impression with Shirey.
“There was a lot of handwritten notes, and he could get on the phone and talk to pretty much anybody,” Shirey said. “If you know him very well, he could talk to a pole. He was down home and genuine, and I think that’s how he came across as a recruiter.”
Blair amassed a 198-120 record in 10 seasons with the Razorbacks before leaving for Texas A&M in 2003. His run is still the longest tenure of any coach in Arkansas women’s basketball history. He led the Razorbacks to five NCAA tournament appearances and three trips to the Women’s NIT, including a championship in 1999. For the head coach, he achieved what he set out to do in his first crack at the SEC.
“It gave a chance for everybody to say we could build it without having all the McDonald’s All-Americans that a Tennessee or a Connecticut could have,” Blair said. “We could get it done, and we did.”
Anderson sees Blair’s accomplishments at Arkansas as much more than wins, championships and coaching success. Blair continued building a family tree that spans outside the sport of basketball.
“I have a daughter who is on her way to Harvard,” Anderson said. “I always like to tell my kids that my ceiling is your floor, but I realize that Coach Blair was an intricate part in building me to how high that I have gone, so I am very grateful for that.”