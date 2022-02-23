After SFA success, Blair continued inspiring players, winning games at Arkansas

Shirey, who played for Arkansas from 1989-92, was on Blair’s coaching staff at the time. Along the journey, the Razorbacks beat four conference champions and upset three ranked teams, beating Hawai’i, Kansas and Duke before facing a buzzsaw Tennessee squad in the national semifinals.

Beyond the players whom Blair impacted were some of the young coaches like Shirey. As a graduate assistant just graduated in 1993, Shirey remembers driving along winding Arkansas roads while Blair snoozed in the front seat, frequently waking up to ask if she was OK and then dozing off again. Blair also had to tune in his hometown Texas Rangers whenever he had the opportunity, no matter how much static filled the broadcast, she said with a laugh.

Ultimately, it was his ability to form relationships both recruiting and within the program that formed a lasting impression with Shirey.

“There was a lot of handwritten notes, and he could get on the phone and talk to pretty much anybody,” Shirey said. “If you know him very well, he could talk to a pole. He was down home and genuine, and I think that’s how he came across as a recruiter.”