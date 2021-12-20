Aaliyah Patty has career game in leading undermanned Texas A&M to easy victory

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was missing its top two scorers, but Aaliyah Patty more than picked up the slack in leading the 23rd-ranked Aggies to a 77-51 victory over Texas-San Antonio on Monday afternoon at Reed Arena.

Patty had 20 points and 18 rebounds as A&M (10-2) bolted to an 18-2 lead and led by double digits the rest of the way except for 43 seconds. The senior forward dominated the paint in the first quarter with 14 points and nine rebounds.

“We knew that we had the size on this team,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “What we wanted to do was to try to do the K-I-S method – keep it simple.”

The Aggies did just that by getting the ball to the 6-foot-3 Patty who dominated the Roadrunners (3-8) who started only one player taller than 5-10. Patty, who transferred from Ohio State, set a career-high for rebounds and blocks (5) and her points matched her career-best two years ago against Minnesota.

“I guess it was just a good day for me,” Patty said. “I was just trying to do whatever I could offensively and defensively. My shots were falling for me today.”