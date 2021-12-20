Aaliyah Patty has career game in leading undermanned Texas A&M to easy victory

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was missing its top two scorers, but Aaliyah Patty more than picked up the slack in leading the 23rd-ranked Aggies to a 77-51 victory over Texas-San Antonio on Monday afternoon at Reed Arena.
Patty had 20 points and 18 rebounds as A&M (10-2) bolted to an 18-2 lead and led by double digits the rest of the way except for 43 seconds. The senior forward dominated the paint in the first quarter with 14 points and nine rebounds.
“We knew that we had the size on this team,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “What we wanted to do was to try to do the K-I-S method – keep it simple.”
The Aggies did just that by getting the ball to the 6-foot-3 Patty who dominated the Roadrunners (3-8) who started only one player taller than 5-10. Patty, who transferred from Ohio State, set a career-high for rebounds and blocks (5) and her points matched her career-best two years ago against Minnesota.
“I guess it was just a good day for me,” Patty said. “I was just trying to do whatever I could offensively and defensively. My shots were falling for me today.”
Patty even hit a pair of 3-pointers in helping A&M to its early lead. She had hit only 1 of 9 from long range in the first 11 games. While Patty had the crowd of 3,391 cheering often, missing were starting point guard Jordan Nixon, starting guard Kayla Wells and reserve forward Jada Malone.
“We had three kids out because of the same thing that’s going on all around the country,” said Blair, not saying why they were missing, but adding that if eight of his 14 players are eligible, they’ll play. “I’m not doing the word C-C – convenient COVID when I don’t like the thing. We’ll play with who’s here as long as we have enough kids healthy and ready to play.”
The Aggies had more than enough firepower to handle the Roadrunners even without graduate Wells and junior Nixon who combine to average 32 points per game. Junior center Sydnee Roby had nine points, eight rebounds and a career-high four blocks to complement Patty inside as they combined for more than 58 minutes with each seeing their most playing time of the season.
Graduate guard Destiny Pitts had 14 points, hitting 6 of 10 field goals. Pitts hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter that was part of a 12-0 run that ended UTSA’s comeback attempt. The Roadrunners, who trailed by 22 points, pulled within 51-44 late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Charlene Mass who had 12 points in the period on 5-of-7 shooting. The Roadrunners, picked to finish last by the coaches in the 14-team Conference USA, outscored A&M 22-14 in the third quarter.
“UTSA did a great job of bringing the game to us,” Blair said.
Patty had a pair of buckets during the final run to push the lead back to 63-44 with 8:19 left in the game.
A&M, despite missing two starters, had only nine turnovers. A&M didn’t have a hiccup until 3:30 was left in the first half and by then it led 36-18.
Junior point guard McKinzie Green had a career-high six assists and only one turnover in a career-best 26 minutes. Graduate guard Qadashah Hoppie had 13 points on the strength of 5-of-11 shooting from the field.
NOTES – Wells’ streak of 103 straight starts was snapped. Nixon, who transferred from Notre Dame, had started 39 straight. … A&M’s last game was Dec. 12 against TCU. The Horned Frogs postponed their next two games because of positive COVID cases within the program. A&M players were tested after that game and were again tested Thursday and Saturday. A&M was scheduled to play Rice on Sunday, but the Owls canceled because of positive COVID cases within their program. Blair is sure he’ll have his players back for the Southeastern Conference opener against Vanderbilt on Dec. 30. “But we’ve got to go through protocol and that flu bug has caught us,” he said. “We just got one back from the flu bug.”