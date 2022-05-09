A&M's Taylor to coach national team

Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor was named the head coach of the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team. Trials begin May 31-June 4 and will be held at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Taylor’s assistants include DeLisja Milton-Jones (Old Dominion) and Teri Moren (Indiana). Coaches aiding in skills and scrimmages during trials will be Amaka Agugua-Hamilton (Virginia) and Denise Dillion (Villanova).

“Anytime you have an opportunity to be a part of USA Basketball it is very humbling,” said Taylor who served as a court coach for the 2022 USA Basketball Women's National Team training camp.

Taylor won gold as an assistant coach with the 2021 U19 World Cup Team and was a court coach for the 2018 USA U18 National Team trials.

— Eagle staff report