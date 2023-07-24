The USA Women’s U19 National Basketball Team, coached by Texas A&M’s Joni Taylor, defeated Spain 69-66 on Sunday for the gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup championship in Madrid.

The game was tied at 66 when Cotie McMahon scored on a spin to the rim with 22 seconds left. USA’s defense came up with a stop in front of 7,033 fans.

It was Taylor’s second gold medal for the US. She helped the 2022 Women’s U18 National Team win the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Buenos Aires. She also earned gold medals as an assistant with the 2022 Women’s National Team and the ’21 U19 World Cup team.

Canada beat France 80-73 in overtime in the bronze medal game earlier Sunday.

USA was 7-0 in the tournament, stretching its winning streak to 21 games.