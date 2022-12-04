A&M women's swimming team ends fall season impressively:

The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving defeated Rice 156-101 on Saturday afternoon at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies dominated their last meet of the fall by winning 11 of 14 events.

Chloe Stepanek won the 50- and 200-meter freestyles in 23.14 seconds and 1:47.95, respectively. She also anchored the winning 200 medley relay (1:41.17) that included Jordan Buechler, Charlotte Longbottom and Olivia Theall who also won the 100 butterfly (53.61) and 200 butterfly (2:01.28).

Abby Grottle won the 1,000 freestyle (10:01.94), Joelle Reddin the 200 breast (2:15.91) and Longbottom the 100 breast (1:02.87). Giulia Goerigk won the 500 freestyle (4:56.05) and the 200 IM (2:02.48).

A&M capped with Theall, Mollie Wright, Buechler and Manita Sathianchokwisan winning the 400 freestyle relay (3:25.54).

