A&M women's hoops grab 67-54 win over Texas Southern

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team won, but Texas Southern was the one that felt good about itself walking off the court Sunday at Reed Arena.

The winless, but energetic Tigers refused to be overpowered by the Aggies who pulled away late for a 67-54 victory. Texas Southern, which had been outscored by an average of 26.8 points in its first four games, pulled to within 50-48 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Micah Gray, the last with 7 minutes, 59 seconds left.

The Aggies (3-1) responded with an 11-2 run to build the lead back to 61-50. A&M took the ball inside with junior guard Sahara Jones starting the spurt with a three-point play and senior guard McKinzie Green ending it with a fast-break bucket with 3:21 left, forcing Texas Southern to take a timeout.

The Tigers managed to cut the deficit to seven with a pair of buckets, but A&M closed it out with four free throws and a driving layup by freshman forward Janiah Barker.

“I’m glad we won, but this is a team we should have beat by 50,” Barker said. “That’s no disrespect to that team, I just feel like for our expectations as a team, they should be higher. I feel we have to be better than that.”

The 6-foot-4 Barker was a mismatch for the smaller Tigers. She had a season-high 17 points by hitting 7 of 16 field goals along with eight rebounds. The 6-foot Jones also gave Texas Southern fits by adding a career-high 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting along with a game-high nine rebounds and three steals.

A&M often was its own worst enemy in not getting the ball inside as the Aggies had 20 turnovers and was outrebounded by the pesky Tigers who had a 47-41 edge, including 22-17 in offensive boards.

“You could tell our energy was down,” Jones said. “We weren’t relying on our defensive principles, which we know we can be good out, so we started to slack.”

First-year coach Joni Taylor was counting on the opposite coming off a 71-52 loss at Duke in which the Blue Devils shot 45.5% from the field taking a 63-38 lead after three quarters.

“I think [today] is disappointing,” Taylor said. “After Duke, we talked about our corrections. And to come out and not have everyone do that is disappointing. We have to play five that have effort and energy and know what we are doing.”

A&M dominated play late with four guards and Barker after sticking with three players on the perimeter and two inside for much of the game.

“Part of that is me being stubborn, because our bigs need to know how to guard somebody on the perimeter,” Taylor said.

Both teams had a sluggish start as they combined for 17 turnovers in the first quarter, but A&M managed a 12-0 run for a 14-5 lead. Green hit a layup to end the scoring in the first quarter and freshman guard Sydney Bowles hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter to give A&M a 19-9 lead. But the Aggies would only lead by double digits only a few more times until late in the game.

“We were getting into our sets really slow and not doing what we are supposed to be which was staying disciplined, running the court, rebounding, the intangibles we need to do all the time,” Jones said.

Taylor praised the effort of Texas Southern, which is picked eighth in the 12-team Southwestern Athletic Conference by the coaches and sports information directors.

Texas Southern was led by freshman guard Gray who scored a game-high 27 points by hitting 10 of 18, including 5 of 10 3-pointers.

“She was a very shifty guard,” Jones said. “She had a good game, but we just have to pick it up defensively.”

The rest of the Texas Southern team made only 12 of 47 shots (26.8), taking some wild shots. They also had 26 turnovers that A&M converted to 25 points.

A&M shot a respectable 43.5% from the field (27 of 62), but hit only only 9 of 22 free throws (40.9%) as Barker was 3 of 11.

“That one of the things we do struggled with as a team during games, but it’s crazy, because in practice, we practice free throws a lot, like a lot,” Barker said.

A&M will play Texas State at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.