A&M women's basketball team without Wells, Nixon for today's game

Texas A&M starters Kayla Wells and Jordan Nixon are not suited out for today’s game against Texas-San Antonio. A team spokesman said it wasn’t because of disciplinary reasons.

A&M last time out played TCU which postponed its next two games because of positive COVID cases within the program. A&M players were tested after that game and were again tested Thursday and Saturday.

Wells is averaging 17.5 points per game and had started 101 straight games. Nixon, the point guard, is second on the team in scoring at 14.5 ppg and has 47 assists which is twice as many as anyone else.

