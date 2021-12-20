 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bryan Texas Utilities
A&M women's basketball team without Wells, Nixon for today's game
0 comments

A&M women's basketball team without Wells, Nixon for today's game

Texas A&M starters Kayla Wells and Jordan Nixon are not suited out for today’s game against Texas-San Antonio. A team spokesman said it wasn’t because of disciplinary reasons.

A&M last time out played TCU which postponed its next two games because of positive COVID cases within the program. A&M players were tested after that game and were again tested Thursday and Saturday.

Wells is averaging 17.5 points per game and had started 101 straight games. Nixon, the point guard, is second on the team in scoring at 14.5 ppg and has 47 assists which is twice as many as anyone else.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert