A&M women's basketball team will play at Arkansas-Little Rock tonight

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is hopeful the third time on the road will be more charming than the first two.

The Aggies (4-3) will play the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jack Stephens Center. Last week, the Aggies trailed Kansas by only 32-26 at halftime, but could manage only eight points in each of the last quarters as the unbeaten Jayhawks rolled to a 74-42 victory. A&M’s first road trip wasn’t much better as Duke bolted to a 63-38 lead through three quarters en route to a 71-52 victory.

A&M was scheduled to play Morgan State (7-2) on Sunday before heading back out on the road, but the Bears had to cancel the game because of health and safety protocols within their program. A&M would have been a heavy favorite to win that game against a team picked to finish fourth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, giving the Aggies some confidence going back on the road to play a Arkansas-Little Rock program that had a lot of success in the Sun Belt Conference, but is moving to the Ohio Valley Conference where it was picked third in the 10-team league behind Tennessee Tech and Tennessee-Martin.

The Trojans (1-5) have lost five straight since a 60-56 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Three of the setbacks were against Southeastern Conference teams – Ole Miss (58-40), Arkansas (93-49) and Auburn (70-48).

A&M will return home to play SMU on Dec. 18 and Purdue on Dec. 21, a game just added to the schedule. A&M, Purdue and Dayton were scheduled to play in the Las Vegas Invitational on Dec. 20-21, but all three teams opted not to play in the tourney.