The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will play nine home games in nonconference along with four road games.

A&M will open the season Nov. 9 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Reed Arena. Other home games will be against North Texas (Nov. 12), Houston Christian (Nov. 20), Kansas (Dec. 3), Lamar (Dec. 6), Robert Morris (Dec. 9), Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 18), Prairie View A&M (Dec. 20) and Texas A&M-Commerce (Dec. 31).

A&M will play at Purdue (Nov. 16) and Wake Forest (Nov. 30) along with playing in the B.A.R. Invitational at Cal (Nov. 24-25), playing Winthorp the first day and the second game to be determined.

The Wake Forest game is part of the inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge.