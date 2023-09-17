Signups are under way for the Aggie Fast Break Club, which supports the Texas A&M women’s basketball program.
Memberships range from $150 to $2,500 per person.
“Our members continue to exceed expectations and are dedicated to providing our student-athletes with an elite experience both on and off the court,” A&M second-year women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor said. “The lifelong connections that our players and staff make with everyone in the Aggie Fast Break Club are invaluable to the success of our program and I cannot wait to see what year two brings.”
For more information contact Christina Richardson, director of women's basketball administration, at crichardson@athletics.tamu.edu or go to 12thman.com.