A&M women roll to 77-51 victory over UTSA despite missing its two leading starters

The undermanned 23rd-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball grabbed a 77-51 victory over the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on Monday afternoon at Reed Arena. The Aggies (10-2) wrapped up nonconference play without leading scorers Kayla Wells and Jordan Nixon who missed the game for non-disciplinary reasons, a spokesman said.

A&M last time out played TCU which postponed its next two games because of positive COVID cases within the program. A&M players were tested after that game and were again tested Thursday and Saturday, indicating that Wells, Nixon and freshman forward Jada Malone were missing because of COVID protocol.

Wells and Nixon combine to average 32 points per game, but the Aggies easily jumped to an 18-2 lead against the Roadrunners (3-7) and led by double digits most of the game. USTA, which trailed by 22, pulled within 51-44 late in third quarter. But the Aggies scored the final five points of the period and the first five of the fourth quarter to push the lead back to 63-44.

Senior forward Aaliyah Patty led A&M with 20 points and 18 rebounds. Senior guard Destiny Pitts added 14 points and senior guard Qadashah Hoppie added 13. UTSA was led by junior guard Charlene Mass who had 14 points.

A&M will open Southeastern Conference play Dec. 31 at home against Vanderbilt.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.