A&M women play Morgan State today

Small ball is a strength of the Texas A&M women’s basketball team, which is a good thing because the Aggies are limited in the paint right now.

Senior center Sydnee Roby suffered a lateral meniscus tear in Wednesday’s loss at Kansas. She’ll have surgery and be out 2-6 weeks, head coach Joni Taylor said.

Freshman forward Janiah Barker injured her wrist against the Jayhawks. X-rays showed no break, but they also did an MRI on Friday.

“We’re just day-to-day with her,” Taylor said.

A&M (4-3) for Sunday’s 2 p.m. home game against Morgan State (7-2) will be without graduate forward Aaliyah Patty who is home in Chicago because her great grandmother died last week.

“We’re going to be short-handed,” Taylor said. “I don’t know what Sunday looks like. What I’m looking for is our focus and our effort. And are we getting better. And that’s what we are measuring our success on.”

A&M had a split decision against KU, fighting hard to be within 32-26 at halftime with only a few minutes combined by Barker and Roby, but was run over in the second half.

“It felt like we didn’t come out of the locker room at halftime,” Taylor said. “That’s what it felt like to me. So, it’s about sustaining effort, it’s about having a mentality [of toughness].”

A&M showed that in the first half against unbeaten Kansas which returns four starters off an NCAA tournament team. Things changed drastically in the second half when A&M didn’t have that attitude as they scored only eight points in each quarter as KU grabbed a 74-42 victory.

A&M, which lost to Rice last week, will try to end its two-game skid against Morgan State, which is picked to finish fourth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference behind Howard, Norfolk State and Coppin State.

“They’ve had a lot of success in their conference, the MEAC,” Taylor said. “They are scrappy, they play extremely, extremely hard and they have a stingy 2-3 zone, that’s a matchup. So it looks like a man, but it’s a zone to try and confuse you.”

A&M will be only the second power conference team the Bears have played. They lost to Boston College 75-34 in San Juan last month. They also lost to Stephen F. Austin in the Puerto Rico Classic 60-36.

NOTES – A&M had a solid game against KU by junior guard Sahara Jones. “I’m pleased with Sahara Jones,” Taylor said. “What’s she’s trying to do, her effort. The shots that she’s taking.” Jones’ shooting percentage is down, because she’s playing so hard, Taylor said. “She’s gotta learn how to make those shots playing harder at a faster pace,” Taylor said. “The shots will eventually fall, she’s making the right reads.”