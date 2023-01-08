A&M women lose 5th straight, Ole Miss leans on defense for 57-38 win

A short bench and a stout schedule caught up to the Texas A&M women’s basketball team against Ole Miss on Sunday at Reed Arena.

The Aggies made only two field goals in the last quarter along with five turnovers as the Rebels pulled away for a 57-38 Southeastern Conference victory. A&M (5-9, 0-4) erased an early nine-point deficit, but it couldn’t mount another comeback in the second half, never pulling within single digits. Ole Miss (15-2, 4-0) wasn’t great in the fourth quarter, but effective. The Rebels made 4 of 11 field goals, while the Aggies missed 12 of 14 in losing their fifth straight game.

“We ran out of gas,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “We have to have resilience and be mentally tough when our shots don’t fall. We put so much pressure on every shot and when those shots don’t fall, it is a letdown that leads to us giving up on the defensive end. We can’t let our defensive success depend on our offensive success.”

A&M had only seven available players for the second straight game. It was the sixth straight game the Aggies had only two or three available substitutes. It hasn’t helped that A&M’s first four league opponents are a combined 59-7 and include top-ranked South Carolina and seventh-ranked LSU.

A&M, which has leaned on its defense to be competitive, battled back from a 13-4 deficit to take a 17-15 lead on sophomore Eriny Kindred’s 13-footer with 8 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first half. That capped a 13-4 run as the Aggies got the ball inside to 6-foot-3 graduate post Aaliyah Petty for four points. She was complemented by nine points by the guards as freshman Sydney Bowles hit a 3-pointer and junior Kay Kay Green scored twice. But A&M’s offense disappeared in the final 7:18 of the half as it was 1-of-9 shooting with four turnovers. That helped Ole Miss go on a 19-2 run for a 36-21 halftime lead.

Ole Miss didn’t have a great shooting game, making only 20 of 57 field goals (35.1%), including 3 of 16 on 3-pointers (18.3%), but the Rebels were relentless on defense. A&M had a season-high 24 turnovers that led to 25 Ole Miss points. The Rebels had the luxury of depth, having nine players who played at least eight minutes.

“They had 36 at halftime and 31 of those points were off their transition and off our turnovers,” Taylor said. “They had 21 points off our turnovers and 24 in transition. That’s their plan A and we gave it to them.”

A&M tried to get back in the game in the third quarter as Ole Miss missed 11 of 13 shots. A&M got the ball inside to Patty and 6-3 sophomore post Jada Malone who combined for 10 points as the Aggies hit 5 of 8 shots, but they had nothing left for the fourth quarter.

“I think in the fourth quarter we have to keep fighting through fatigue, and adversity and be mentally tough,” Patty said. “We let too many things happen in a row.”

Patty ended with a game-high 14 points, hitting 6 of 12 field goals, but she was only 1 of 5 in the last quarter. She also had a game-high 10 rebounds. Malone added 10 points on 4 of 7. The rest of the team struggled from the perimeter going 6 of 28 (21.4%).

Ole Miss graduate guard Myah Taylor, a transfer from Mississippi State, did a good job defensively on Green and then Bowles.

“We couldn’t get really clean looks against her when she was in the game,” Taylor said.

Ole Miss graduate guard Angel Baker, a transfer from Wright State, had five steals, two more than A&M. Ole Miss had 14 steals from eight players.

“They took some things away from our guards that we’re used to getting,” Taylor said.

A&M was held under 40 points for the fourth time in the last seven games.

“We’ve been struggling to score for the past couple of games, it’s nothing that Ole Miss really did,” Green said. “It’s just something that we have to do. We have to get back in the gym and put shots up while we’re tired. We don’t have any legs right now, so all our shots are short.”

Ole Miss had a trio of players score 11 points – junior forwards Snudda Collins and Madison Scott, and senior guard Marquesha Davis, a transfer from Arkansas who is one one nine first-year players for the Rebels.

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin was proud of how her team handled A&M’s attempt to slow the tempo with defense and using as much of the shot-clock as possible.

“We knew this would be a game where we would just have to figure it out,” she said. “But, I did think we were able to dictate when we did get the rebound by pushing it out in transition and getting some easy baskets.”

Rebounds were a wash with Ole Miss having a 36-34 edge, but the Rebels had 24 fast-break points, which were the most allowed by A&M this season.