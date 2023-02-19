The Texas A&M women’s basketball team continues to grow, but it remains a painful process.

A&M has lost five straight. The Aggies last time out against Auburn led for more than half the game and by as many as eight, but couldn’t finish with the Tigers winning 65-55.

“I think we’re disappointed that we couldn’t win on Thursday, leading most of the game and then at the end we don’t come up with some key rebounds; we miss free throws,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said.

The Aggies also had seven turnovers in the final quarter that converted into 10 Auburn points. Auburn senior guard Sania Wells had 12 points down the stretch, hitting 10 straight free throws. A&M’s losing streak started with an 88-79 loss at Vanderbilt as graduate guard Ciaja Harbison scored 11 of her game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter. The Aggies a week later, played arguably their best game in a 72-66 loss to third-ranked LSU. The Tigers held on as junior post Angel Reese scored 11 points and had eight rebounds in the fourth quarter.

A&M is making strides in many areas, but have lost five straight games by 10 points or less. The Aggies lack that clutch performer.

“We just still don’t have that person who has been able to consistently say, ‘Hey, this is what we need to do’ in those situations, because they don’t have the experience to do it," Taylor said.

A&M ended an eight-game losing streak earlier this season with a 75-73 victory over Georgia as freshman forward Janiah Barker had a game-high 24 points. The highly touted recruit hit 10 of 11 field goals after missing 10 games with an injury. She was complemented by four players scoring at least eight points as A&M shot a blistering 58.3% from the field.

But Barker hasn’t been able to duplicate that effort, nor anyone else. Only one Aggie has scored more than 17 points in the last five games. No player has scored in double digits in all five games or even four of the games. And only one player has scored at least 10 points in three of the last five games and that’s freshman guard Sydney Bowles. The Aggies often have players in foul trouble.

“That’s just part of where we are this year, we don’t have it,” Taylor said. “We hope through this, we get some experience and grow, but that’s not anything that we have. I don’t know if we’re going to find that by the end of this year. I don’t know if we ever thought we were.”

The absence of a go-to player puts a premium on limiting turnovers and playing defense. A&M had 24 turnovers against Auburn. The Tigers also had a 12-4 edge in fast-break points, allowing them to shoot 45.8% from the field (22 of 48).

“If we boil it down, we’ve got to be better in transition defense,” Taylor said. “We got to get stops when we need to get stops and we’ve got to learn how to keep a lead.”

A&M (6-17, 1-12 SEC) has two more chances to win for the home crowd, facing Missouri (16-10, 5-8) on Monday at 6 p.m. and Kentucky (10-16, 2-11) on Thursday night before ending the regular season at Arkansas (19-9, 7-7) on Sunday.

Missouri is coming off a roller-coaster week. The Tigers in a 61-33 loss at Arkansas had their lowest offensive output in three seasons, and it was also their eighth loss in nine games. But Missouri followed with a 75-62 victory over Mississippi State, hitting 11 of 20 3-pointers to rally from a 9-0 deficit. Senior forward Hayley Frank hit all four 3-point shots en route to 22 points, while senior guard Lauren Hansen hit 3 of 6 en route to 20 points and freshman guard Ashton Judd added 3 of 3 in getting 17 points.

“Missouri is really tough, because they stretch you,” Taylor said. “Everybody on the floor with the exception of maybe one or two can shoot the 3 and they do it at a high level at all positions.”

Missouri is shooting 34.6% on 3-pointers (184 of 532) to rank fourth in the SEC and it is shooting 72.5% on free throws (251-346), also ranking fourth.

“We’ve got to take away the 3,” Taylor said.

The Aggies have an edge inside with the 6-4 Barker (12.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 6-3 graduate Aaliyah Patty (7.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and 6-3 sophomore Jada Malone (4.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg).

“We’ve got to be disciplined enough to get the ball inside,” Taylor said. “But that’s going to be tough, because I expect Missouri to pack the paint and dare us to shoot.”

NOTES – A&M leads the series 20-12, though Missouri won last season 78-69. … This is A&M’s Divine Nine Game in which the team will honor the nine historically black fraternities and sororities. Also, the team will be wearing their black excellence jerseys. … Missouri starts a graduate, two seniors and two juniors, while A&M will start a graduate, two juniors, a sophomore and freshman … ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème has Missouri as the next four out in his mock NCAA 68-team tournament bracket with Mississippi State as the last four in.