A&M women add an assistant

Texas A&M women’s basketball program hired Katherine Graham as an assistant Tuesday. Graham had been Georgia’s director of player personnel and director of administration for the past four seasons. Graham, who played at LSU from 2007-11, is reunited with A&M first-year head coach Joni Taylor who came from Georgia.
Graham also was an assistant coach at Lipscomb (2014-15), Western Kentucky (2015-16) and Virginia (2016-18). Graham played professional basketball in Iceland a season before going to Georgia as a graduate assistant from 2012-14.
